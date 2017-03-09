NRL Round 2 preview (Part 1): Queensland heavyweights at it once more

We are in for a real treat and it’s only Round 2, with this weekend headlined by a match between two sides whose last three contests have gone to extra-time.

But before we get to the Queensland derby, let’s preview a few other games.

Sydney Roosters versus Canterbury Bulldogs

Thursday, 9 March

Kick-off: 8:05pm at Allianz Stadium

The Roosters put the competition on notice last weekend with a sizzling first half against the Titans. Luke Keary was marvellous, as was Michael Gordon, which will be exciting for Roosters fans considering it was their first game in the tri-colours. Errors plagued the Chooks’ campaign in 2016 and set in again in the second half, but I’m unconcerned.

The Bulldogs came onto Belmore half asleep and who could have blamed them after the paltry crowd in attendance. The Storm raced to a lead and never relinquished it. The Dogs were gallant in their comeback attempt, but horrific conditions hampered their scoring.

Neither the Roosters nor the Bulldogs have made any changes to their starting 17. The Bulldogs love nothing more than a tough and grinding game, but the Roosters will open them up down the middle and on both wings. Their backline is exceptional and the Bulldogs won’t have the offensive firepower to keep up.

Prediction: Roosters by 14.

New Zealand Warriors versus Melbourne Storm

Friday, 10 March

Kick-off: 6:05pm at Mt Smart Stadium

The Warriors will host their first Friday night regular season game since 2011 when the Melbourne Storm visit Auckland. The Warriors had a predictably patchy first hit out, as they only played 20 minutes of quality rugby league and were lucky to escape with two points against a gallant Knights outfit.

Simon Mannering and Issac Luke both received minor injuries last weekend but are named to play. There was a noticeable change in the Warriors game style when Luke was off the field, losing shape, direction and defensive stability. He is pivotal to their success.

The Storm remain besieged by injuries to their big men, with Jesse Bromwich ruled out for up to a month with a busted thumb. Tim Glasby starts up front for the Storm in place of the injured Bromwich.

The Storm will pick apart the Warriors if they chose to only play for short bursts. This is a tough trip, but Melbourne are accustomed to back-to-back road games.

The Warriors have lost three of their past four Round 2 clashes but will be buoyed by the bright lights of Friday night footy. In a coin toss game, I’m siding with the team with the veteran experience.

Prediction: Melbourne by 4.

Brisbane Broncos versus North Queensland Cowboys

Friday, 10 March

Kick-off: 8:05pm at Suncorp Stadium

It would be no surprise if this game comes down to a final-minute conversion or field goal once more.

The Broncos attack looked excellent against a static Sharks defence last weekend. While Brisbane’s second-half fade-out won’t have pleased Wayne Bennett, he did say the team are still a few weeks off full fitness.

Last week, the Cowboys defeated the Raiders in one of the more bizarre endings to a golden point one would ever hope to see. This was a tough, intense and relentless game of football. A credit to both teams in producing such a quality game on the opening weekend.

The Broncos are unchanged. The Cowboys welcome Antonio Winterstein back to the wing, with Javid Bowen dropping onto an extended bench.

Lang Park will be rocking Friday night. Could Johnathan Thurston kick another game-winning field goal? Will it be Anthony Milford this time around? I know we will get a scintillating game of football.

Prediction: North Queensland by 2.

Newcastle Knights versus Gold Coast Titans

Saturday, 11 March

Kick-off: 3:05pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

The Knights’ spirited performance saw them take the lead going into the 70th minute in New Zealand last week – what an outstanding performance from a team who many picked to win only one game all season. Mitch Barnett was superb, as were Luke Yates and Nathan Ross.

Newcastle fullback Dylan Phythian suffering a season-ending ACL injury soured the day for the Knights, with Brendan Elliot slotting into the position for Round 2.

The Titans go in unchanged, however an injury cloud hovers over co-captain Kevin Proctor. And while it’s been a tough week for Jarryd Hayne, this is the sort of opposition he can feast on.

Gold Coast delivered a limp first half against the Roosters, but their young halves pairing of Kane Elgey and Ash Taylor will be too much for Newcastle to overcome.

Prediction: Gold Coast by 8