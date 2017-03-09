Ricky Riccitelli: Rapidly rising Hurricane

Ricky Riccitelli ventured to Dunedin in 2013 to study at Otago University on “half a promise”. Torn between cricket and rugby, a surprise visit by Tony Brown to a pre-season rugby fixture resolved Riccitelli’s direction.

“I heard Tony was turning up to have a look at a game and I went hard and completely emptied the tank,” Riccitelli recalls.

“I was lucky to get picked up by the Otago Academy where we were up at 5:30am five times a week training. I learned so much about becoming a better rugby player and person down South.”

Three years later, Riccitelli is a Super Rugby champion and regular fixture in the Hurricanes. His impact as a frequent substitution has been immense.

“My role changes every week depending on the game, but it’s always the same if that makes sense. I have to provide a seamless transition for Dane Coles when he leaves the field. We have to finish strong because rugby is an 80-minute game,” Riccitelli explains.

Riccitelli tributes much of his bustle from the bench to senior All Black Coles.

“Dane has been very supportive. The preparation he puts into each game is amazing and the person he is off the field is something to really aspire to,” Riccitelli acclaims.

All Black Codie Taylor is often a reserve for the Crusaders. Does Riccitelli believe he could usurp Taylor in an impact role?

“I just take things one week at a time. It’s awesome to be a part of the Hurricanes and build on the legacy of this great franchise,” Riccitelli says.

“Higher honours are a goal of mine and if they come it would be great, but at the moment it’s just one step at a time.”

Riccitelli’s genealogy suggested it would be inevitable that he would one day flourish in sport. His father is of Italian and South African extraction, and represented the former nation in basketball and baseball after graduating from the competitive US University system.

“Dad is mad about sport and has encouraged me all the way,” Riccitelli enthuses.

While at Francis Douglas Memorial College in New Plymouth, Ricky was a Chapple Cup cricketer with Jordie Barrett and spent three seasons in the First XV.

“Tim Stuck and Peter Ingram are two of the best coaches I have had. They gave me a great insight into life as a sportsman. Beating New Plymouth Boys High School 19-13 on the Gully in 2011 is still one of my greatest sporting moments,” Riccitelli reflects.

Another seminal step in Riccitelli’s ascent was the 2015 World Rugby Junior World Championships in Italy. New Zealand won the gold medal beating England 21-16 in the final. Fellow Hurricanes Wes Goosen, James Blackwell, Otere Black, Leni Apisai were also members of the squad.

“That was a great side and an awesome opportunity. Scott Robertson taught me heaps. It was the first time I had been to Italy. I love pasta,” Riccitelli laughs.

The 2016 Men’s NPC didn’t provide too many smiles. Hawke’s Bay only won two games, but Riccitelli clocked up 18 appearances in two seasons for the Magpies and is thankful to coach Craig Philpott.

“Craig picked me up and gave me a bit of a break. I enjoyed my time in the Hawke’s Bay, but I am looking forward to returning home to the Naki,” Riccitelli concludes.