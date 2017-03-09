Super Rugby Round 3 tips and predictions: The early crow?

You all know the type, don’t you Roarers. The one person in the tipping comp who just happens to get a good start to the season with a few lucky tips, and suddenly thinks they’re better than Bill bloody McLaren.

And let’s be honest, anyone can have a good week; we know that when we go into a competition in any given year.

But two good weeks in a row? That’s pushing it. And when the sledging emails come in – mid-round, mind you! – that’s really pushing it.

So, imagine the horror of the tipping panel when a very cocky email arrived in our Inboxes on Sunday morning, not just proclaiming his own greatness, but entering his Round 3 tips four full days before the deadline. I mean, honestly, the gall!!

Roarers, I give you your current runaway leader.

Harry. Bloody. Jones.

Last week: Harry 7, everyone else 4.

Harry – 6.13am AEDT Sunday morning

“Howzit, lap dogs. Don’t let me lap you.

“The cowbells will clang in Hamilton; the chief reason the Chiefs will win is an edge in team fitness. The Force’s turnover tactics will fail in Canberra. The Sharks will bite a hole in the SS Waratah.

“The Blues will have the blues. The Reds will have red faces. The Cheetahs will run in 7-8 tries; let in 2-3.

“The Stormers will blow the Kings down. The Lions will win the catfight.”

TIPS: Chiefs, Brumbies, Highlanders, Crusaders, Stormers, Cheetahs, Sharks, Lions

Digger

“Bloody Harry. Oh well, here goes nothing…

“’Canes by plenty. Brumbies at home based on pure desperation, while I suspect the Sharks may have too much at home for the Waratahs, particularly up front.

“I cannot tip the Reds based on last week’s performance, while the Cheetahs and Stormers should be comfortable winners. And given the Lions absences for varying reasons and the Jaguares first home game, let’s see what backing the Argentinians brings me.

“In the game I found hardest to settle on, I have decided to jump on the Blues wagon. The Highlanders will be desperate to turn their season around and are more than capable despite the injuries but I am swayed by the likely starting pack for the Blues, and also their own determination to ensure their home games are secured. Blues it is, I think.”

TIPS: Hurricanes, Brumbies, Blues, Crusaders, Cheetahs, Stormers, Sharks, Jaguares

Nobes

“What awful weekend of tipping I had, but let us see if can do better for this week. Harry is definitely making too much ground already.

“The Chief will cook the Hurricanes on a hot fire. The Brumbies finally stop losing against the Force. The Sharks will be too strong and in high spirits when they face the Tahs.

“The Highlanders will see off the Blues, I guess. Crusaders look to strong for the Reds. Cheetahs will run faster than wolves. The Kings will feel the Storm. I will gamble with Jaguares at home taking the Lions (I will be there to make sure it happens).”

TIPS: Chiefs, Brumbies, Highlanders, Crusaders, Cheetahs, Stormers, Sharks, Jaguares

Brett

Six points down, after just two rounds. Never mind the Rebels having the worst start to a season in recent memory…

The Chiefs have started better than I expected, but the Hurricanes are playing pretty much perfect rugby at the moment. Or they were, until I wrote that.

Brumbies by not many, and the Blues by one or two more than that. Cheetahs by plenty, Stormers by plenty, Sharks by enough. And I’m not getting fooled by the Lions not taking top players to South America again.

And that just leaves Brisbane. There’s no reason why I should tip against the Crusaders. Even fewer why I should have any confidence in the Reds. But I refer you to my opening point. And to Nobes’ upcoming sure thing.

Praise be to the upset.

TIPS: Hurricanes, Brumbies, Blues, Reds, Cheetahs, Stormers, Sharks, Jaguares

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed after 5pm AEDT Friday, before kick-off in the Chiefs-Hurricanes game.

Loading…

The Sure Thing

Something new in 2017, subbing in for the Big Question, where we all nominate the one thing we’re absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend.

Digger

“I am going to buck the trend and say the Jaguares will not receive a yellow card this weekend.”

Harry

“More Saffa wins (4) than Kiwi (3).”

Nobes

“There will be a big upset this weekend.”

Brett

Delete whichever is appropriate from the Saturday morning headline: ‘BRUMBIES/FORCE WIN STRENGTHENS CASE FOR SUPER RUGBY SURVIVAL’.

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…