Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters will look to continue their impressive start to the new NRL season when they play their first home game against the Canterbury Bulldogs who need to press the ignition button. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).
The Roosters opened the season with a trip to the Gold Coast to take on Jarryd Hayne and the Titans, coming away with a big win.
Scoring 32 in the first round is no easy feat, but the Roosters looked like a well-oiled machine. Mitchell Pearce led from the front and Latrell Mitchell had a strong game, while their forwards dominated.
Maybe the only problem for the Bondi-based club was the fact they let in three tries and took their foot off the pedal at the end.
Canterbury, on the other hand, played their season opener at Belmore in terrible conditions, and went down by six in a low-scoring game.
What was particularly worrying for their fans was that they started the match with very little energy and found themselves on the back foot.
While the Dogs got into the game after a few physical altercations at the back end of the first half, they never found more than one try and couldn’t recover from their weak opening ten mintues against a relentless Melbourne.
The Bulldogs must come out of the gates a lot stronger this week. Let the Roosters get in front and it’s going to be difficult to recover, especially with an attack that didn’t look like it was clicking last week.
There is little in the way of team news, with Isaac Liu the only one across the two sides who won’t be playing from Round 1.
The key issue here will be whether Canterbury can fire in attack. There was a lack of execution against Melbourne, which could be excused because of the weather, but if they can’t pick it up this week, serious questions must be asked.
Prediction
The Bulldogs will fight but won’t get anywhere near the Roosters during the second half.
Roosters by 14.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:53pm
Joe said | 8:53pm | ! Report
Great game. Roosters have been outstanding. Dogs are trying but that Roosters attack is just too good. Roosters forwards on top which is surprising.
8:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:51pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
No time for a restart here at the end of the first half, and it’s the Roosters who have dominated the back end of the first half to take a big lead into the break.
Sydney Roosters 16
Canterbury Bulldogs 8
8:51pm
The Barry said | 8:51pm | ! Report
Loose from Mitchell. A reminder he’s still only young.
8:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:50pm | ! Report
40′ – Tetevano with a run back from the kick-off and the Roosters are just rolling up the field here, Friend going from dummy half and then they spread left through Pearce for Mitchell who puts a grubber kick down field, but it rolls into touch at the corner.
Roosters 16
Bulldogs 8
8:49pm
Joe said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Bad call by the ref. That was pretty obvious and he missed it.
8:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:49pm | ! Report
39′ – PENALTY GOAL ROOSTERS, MICHAEL GORDON
Roosters 16
Bulldogs 8
8:48pm
The Barry said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Napa crowding the play the ball.
8:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm | ! Report
38′ – Roosters to take the shot at 2.
Roosters 14
Bulldogs 8
8:48pm
Dutski said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Brutal hit from Tetevano!
8:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm | ! Report
37′ – Josh Morris manhandled off the scrum here before Elliott is also driven backwards and the Roosters are absolutely racing off the line. Lee is now absolutely smoked by Tetevano before Napa hits hard on Elliott who has a second run and loses the ball!
Penalty Roosters for backchat as well! What a defensive set! Wow.
Roosters 14
Bulldogs 8
8:47pm
The Barry said | 8:47pm | ! Report
This is brutal
8:47pm
Jimmmy said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Kearny is looking very good . It’s good to see him enjoying his footy again.