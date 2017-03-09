Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters will look to continue their impressive start to the new NRL season when they play their first home game against the Canterbury Bulldogs who need to press the ignition button. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).

The Roosters opened the season with a trip to the Gold Coast to take on Jarryd Hayne and the Titans, coming away with a big win.

Scoring 32 in the first round is no easy feat, but the Roosters looked like a well-oiled machine. Mitchell Pearce led from the front and Latrell Mitchell had a strong game, while their forwards dominated.

Maybe the only problem for the Bondi-based club was the fact they let in three tries and took their foot off the pedal at the end.

Canterbury, on the other hand, played their season opener at Belmore in terrible conditions, and went down by six in a low-scoring game.

What was particularly worrying for their fans was that they started the match with very little energy and found themselves on the back foot.

While the Dogs got into the game after a few physical altercations at the back end of the first half, they never found more than one try and couldn’t recover from their weak opening ten mintues against a relentless Melbourne.

The Bulldogs must come out of the gates a lot stronger this week. Let the Roosters get in front and it’s going to be difficult to recover, especially with an attack that didn’t look like it was clicking last week.

There is little in the way of team news, with Isaac Liu the only one across the two sides who won’t be playing from Round 1.

The key issue here will be whether Canterbury can fire in attack. There was a lack of execution against Melbourne, which could be excused because of the weather, but if they can’t pick it up this week, serious questions must be asked.

Prediction

The Bulldogs will fight but won’t get anywhere near the Roosters during the second half.

Roosters by 14.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.