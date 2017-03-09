 

WATCH: Barcelona pull off the impossible to defeat Paris Saint-Germain

Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Down 4-0 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, Barcelona needed a miracle and they produced it.

    The game couldn’t have started better for the homes side after a goal to Luis Suarez in the opening three minutes.

    A Layvin Kurzawa own goal from PSG at the end of the half meant the Spanish side took a 2-0 lead into the break.

    PSG still had plenty of breathing room and when they scored in the second half it appeared as though the French team had done enough through the away goal rule.
    But Barca had other ideas.

    Two goals to Neymar tied the aggregate scores at 5-5 over the two legs and then with one of the last plays of the match Sergi Roberto found the back of the net to complete one of the most amazing nights in European football history.

    WATCH THE ACTION IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.