WATCH: Barcelona pull off the impossible to defeat Paris Saint-Germain

Down 4-0 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, Barcelona needed a miracle and they produced it.

The game couldn’t have started better for the homes side after a goal to Luis Suarez in the opening three minutes.

A Layvin Kurzawa own goal from PSG at the end of the half meant the Spanish side took a 2-0 lead into the break.

PSG still had plenty of breathing room and when they scored in the second half it appeared as though the French team had done enough through the away goal rule.

But Barca had other ideas.

Two goals to Neymar tied the aggregate scores at 5-5 over the two legs and then with one of the last plays of the match Sergi Roberto found the back of the net to complete one of the most amazing nights in European football history.

