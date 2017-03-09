West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The West Coast Eagles host the Melbourne Demons in the final week of the JLT Community series. Join The Roar from 8:40pm (AEDT) for all the action.
After 12 years as teammates, Jordan Lewis and Sam Mitchell will line up tonight as opponents. Two undisputed legends of the modern era, four-time premiership winning brothers, finally slogging it out as enemies. What a subplot!
Given their tenacity, they will surely find themselves in each other’s way at some stage, and pre-season game or not, that will be some sort of spectacle.
West Coast are still experimenting with ruck options, given the ongoing absence of Nic Naitanui, with new recruits Nathan Vardy and Drew Petrie both being given the chance to prove their worth up against the best there is – Max Gawn.
The Eagles squad is nearly full-strength, which means plenty of competition for spots between players not quite guaranteed that all-important Round 1 game. This is such a big opportunity for guys like Jack Redden and Lewis Jetta to remind us what they’re capable of.
As for Melbourne, Jack Watts is in, which hopefully ends the most ridiculous, undeserved scandal of the pre-season. They’re still missing Jeff Garlett, Dean Kent and Michael Hibberd, but the squad does look very formidable.
There’s plenty of hype around this team, with many fans believing this is finally the year the finals drought ends. With a list like theirs, it’s a hard point to argue against at the minute.
Jesse Hogan has been in wonderful goalkicking form so far and will be looking to get a few more under his belt, while midfield bull Jack Viney continues his incredible raise to (sometimes psychotic) stardom.
Prediction
Demons by 21.
Follow this match on The Roar from 8:40pm (AEDT) and join in the discussion below!
8:55pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:55pm | ! Report
Priddis been busy with 7 early diposals. Clayton Oliver been Melbourne’s best with 6 disposals.
Q1 14′
West Coast 2.2.14
Melbourne 1.1.7
8:54pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:54pm | ! Report
BEHIND WC
Another turnover from Melbourne as WC continue to press. LeCras marks on an angle 40m out but can’t convert the set shot. Melbourne now looking to slow the play down and keep possession after the kick in.
Q1 13′
West Coast 2.2.14
Melbourne 1.1.7
8:52pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:52pm | ! Report
GOAL WC
Now thery’re really rolling! Nathan Vardy goes for a run after getting free on the 50, and slots a beauty! GREAT pickup for the Eagles. Looks really good and will surely be in the team round one.
Q1 12′
West Coast 2.1.13
Melbourne 1.1.7
8:51pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:51pm | ! Report
GOAL WC
Big lift from West Coast. Wonderful handball chain that catches the Demons off guard, LeCras sneaking forward unopposed. He marks a great, long kick in, and waltzes in to the kick the easiest goal he ever will. Eagles on the board!
Q1 11′
West Coast 1.1.7
Melbourne 1.1.7
8:50pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:50pm | ! Report
BEHIND WC
Quick ball in against the play goes long to an open 50 for the Eagles, but LeCras can’t control the deep ball and it bounces through off a Melbourne body for a minor score.
Q1 9′
West Coast 0.1.1
Melbourne 1.1.7
8:48pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:48pm | ! Report
West Coast having trouble clearing their half-back line, looking a little in second gear at the moment.
Q1 8′
West Coast 0.0.0
Melbourne 1.1.7
8:46pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:46pm | ! Report
BEHIND MELBOURNE
Beautiful clearance from Melbourne, with Gawn taping straight to Salem who boots it long, where Jake Spencer marks inside 50! Slight angle, 45m out – he misses.
Q1 6′
West Coast 0.0.0
Melbourne 1.1.7
8:45pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:45pm | ! Report
GOAL MELBOURNE
Some frantic play ends with a quick snap from Neal-Bullen towards goal which falls onto the chest of Angus Brayshaw 5m out! No problem converting that one from Angy, putting the Demons in front.
Q1 5′
West Coast 0.0.0
Melbourne 1.0.6
8:43pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:43pm | ! Report
No real shots on goal yet, few dreadful turnovers keeping the ball around the middle of the ground with either team yet to really threaten.
Q1 3′
West Coast 0.0.0
Melbourne 0.0.0
8:40pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:40pm | ! Report
Off we go! Game has begun. Little cuddle between Mitch and Lewy right before the bounce too. Nice. Weird as hell, but nice.
Q1 1′
West Coast 0.0.0
Melbourne 0.0.0
8:37pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:37pm | ! Report
Really still believe the Demons, despite being underdogs, are in prime position to pinch the win tonight. They’re a team on the rise and have plenty to prove, even in preseason games. Really looking forward to the Kennedy and Hogan duel too! Reckon we might see ten goals between them tonight.
8:29pm
Shannon Russell said | 8:29pm | ! Report
G’day Roarers! 15 minutes or so til first bounce over at Domian and final teams are in.
The Weagles have cut Schofield, Giles and Cole from the initial squad while Melbourne’s named 24 are all set to take the field tonight. Makes the ruck advantage all that greater for the visiting Demons.