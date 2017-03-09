West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The West Coast Eagles host the Melbourne Demons in the final week of the JLT Community series. Join The Roar from 8:40pm (AEDT) for all the action.

After 12 years as teammates, Jordan Lewis and Sam Mitchell will line up tonight as opponents. Two undisputed legends of the modern era, four-time premiership winning brothers, finally slogging it out as enemies. What a subplot!

Given their tenacity, they will surely find themselves in each other’s way at some stage, and pre-season game or not, that will be some sort of spectacle.

West Coast are still experimenting with ruck options, given the ongoing absence of Nic Naitanui, with new recruits Nathan Vardy and Drew Petrie both being given the chance to prove their worth up against the best there is – Max Gawn.

The Eagles squad is nearly full-strength, which means plenty of competition for spots between players not quite guaranteed that all-important Round 1 game. This is such a big opportunity for guys like Jack Redden and Lewis Jetta to remind us what they’re capable of.

As for Melbourne, Jack Watts is in, which hopefully ends the most ridiculous, undeserved scandal of the pre-season. They’re still missing Jeff Garlett, Dean Kent and Michael Hibberd, but the squad does look very formidable.

There’s plenty of hype around this team, with many fans believing this is finally the year the finals drought ends. With a list like theirs, it’s a hard point to argue against at the minute.

Jesse Hogan has been in wonderful goalkicking form so far and will be looking to get a few more under his belt, while midfield bull Jack Viney continues his incredible raise to (sometimes psychotic) stardom.

Prediction

Demons by 21.

Follow this match on The Roar from 8:40pm (AEDT) and join in the discussion below!