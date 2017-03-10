2017 Season Preview: Collingwood Magpies

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Collingwood failed to deliver on off-season promise yet again in 2016, with their much-publicised decline under coach Nathan Buckley continuing into a fifth consecutive year.

It’s a make or break year for the Magpies, but they’ll have to do much more than just stop the slide to appease their supporters in 2017.

Let’s have a look at the list changes made in the off-season.

Additions: Daniel Wells (North Melbourne), Chris Mayne (Fremantle), Will Hoskin-Elliott (GWS Giants), Lynden Dunn (Melbourne), Henry Schade (Gold Coast), Sam McLarty, Callum Brown, Kayle Kirby, Josh Daicos, Mitch McCarthy, Liam Mackie, Max Lynch (draft).

Subtractions: Travis Cloke (Western Bulldogs), Nathan Brown (St Kilda), Jack Frost (Brisbane) Jarrod Witts (Gold Coast), Marley Williams (North Melbourne), Dane Swan, Brent Macaffer, Alan Toovey, Jonathon Marsh, Corey Gault (retired), Matthew Goodyear, Tim Golds, Darrean Wyatt (delisted).

What happened last year?

An 80-point hiding at the hands of Sydney in Round 1 was just about all it took for Collingwood’s tidal wave of pre-season hype to evaporate in 2016.

Sides they were supposed to account for brushed them aside with ease as the Magpies spluttered to a 4-8 start, effectively eliminating them from finals for a third straight year.

The club was able to play competitive football for most of the season’s second half, but they still ended up finishing 12th for the second straight season – with a worse win-loss record to boot.

In each of Buckley’s five seasons at the helm Collingwood have done worse than the season before, but the mountain of promise carried into 2016 made that pill even harder to swallow.

What’s changed?

Collingwood were also surprisingly active in the trade period, but although they made a large number of moves, they somehow managed to exit the trade period with almost the exact same problems they had at the start.

While they were able to move on Travis Cloke and his gargantuan contract, it’s hard to see what Chris Mayne brings to the side apart from giving Pies fans another key forward to groan at.

Daniel Wells will add depth to Collingwood’s midfield, but that has never really been an area of concern, while Will Hoskin-Elliott already has a lot of competition in Jamie Elliott, Jarryd Blair and Alex Fasolo.

The Magpies made moves, but the big needs of a key forward to assist Darcy Moore and more key defenders remain unfilled.

What needs to happen in 2017?

The continued improvement of Adam Treloar, Taylor Adams and Jack Crisp under the strong tutelage of Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom is something the club can rely on happening, but getting more consistent play within the 50-metre arcs will be essential if Collingwood are to improve.

As it stands now though, the back six looks especially shaky.

The losses of Alan Toovey, Nathan Brown, Jack Frost and Marley Williams will seriously test their defensive mettle, and while Lynden Dunn was signed to provide some relief, in all likelihood the Pies will be forced to anchor swingman Ben Reid down back.

This in turn creates problems up forward for Collingwood, with neither Chris Mayne, Jesse White nor Mason Cox good enough to let young gun Darcy Moore off the leash of their opponent’s best defenders.

The verdict

Collingwood do have some genuinely exciting talent coming through the middle of the ground and will compete strongly in most of the games they play as a result.

But their glaring positional weaknesses are still just as prevalent as ever, leaving the Pies with too many question marks at the ends of the ground to make them candidates for a rise up the ladder.

Prediction: 13th