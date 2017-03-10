Adelaide have plenty to Crow about

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

In sport, plenty of observers are quick to write off anyone who doesn’t win it all as a failure.

But reaching finals is hard, and winning them doubly so. The fact the Crows have reached semi-final week in each of the past two seasons is nothing to sneeze at.

Whether it was the foundation for something bigger or their ceiling, we could well find out this year.

Last season

Adelaide were brilliant to watch in 2016. With a game plan built on a combination of sound team defence and aggressive ball movement, they gave their nuclear-powered forward line the time, space and opportunity to blow opponents to smithereens.

At times they looked like the best team in the competition. Josh Jenkins sneaking out the back to slot one from the goalsquare became almost a running gag.

For 22 rounds, everything went about as well as the Crows could have hoped. A 16-5 record, an incredibly healthy percentage of 142 and a double chance almost secured.

Unfortunately, a season’s hard work was all but undone when – sans Rory Sloane – they were comprehensively outplayed at Adelaide Oval by a seemingly rejuvenated West Coast outfit in the final round. A home final was little consolation for a fifth-placed finish.

A North Melbourne team running on fumes was no match for angry Adelaide in the elimination final, but the Crows then ran into a buzzsaw at the SCG a week later, their season essentially ended by a seven-goal Sydney first quarter.

Comings and goings

The most significant move of the offseason for the Crows was probably the one that didn’t happen. Unable to come to terms with Carlton, they failed to land Bryce Gibbs, a midfielder they coveted.

All of the inclusions to the side came via the draft. No.15 pick Jordan Galluci – a highly rated goalkicking midfielder – was the prized selection, but son of a gun Ben Jarman also created a buzz when he was taken in the rookie draft.

The most notable player to part ways with the club was Jarryd Lyons, who was sent to the Gold Coast for essentially a mid-round draft pick.

He’s not a star, but Lyons will leave a hole. He averaged better than 21 disposals and four clearances and booted 15 goals in 20 games last season.

Strengths

The forward line could be the best in the business. Taylor Walker, Eddie Betts, Josh Jenkins, Mitch McGovern, Tom Lynch and Charlie Cameron have every base covered – size, strength, aerial prowess, skill, endurance, pressure and loads of X-factor.

Adelaide converted almost 53 per cent of their forward-50 entries into a score last season, clearly the best in the competition – Brisbane (!) were next best at 49.1 per cent.

Crows are the kings of the turnover, but no one covers up their mistakes better than the Swans. #AFLSwansCrows pic.twitter.com/p2xdkOilVW — Adrian Polykandrites (@NABFW) September 17, 2016

The backline isn’t too shabby either. Rory Laird is one of the game’s best small defenders, Daniel Talia one of its best tall ones.

Jake Lever is already good with the potential to be great, Luke Brown is a solid shutdown small defender and Kyle Hartigan was one of the most improved defenders in the league last season.

Despite their high-tempo play, the Crows conceded only 81.6 points a game (sixth best) and gave up a score fewer than 45 per cent of their opponent’s inside-50s (fifth). It’s an organised and cohesive unit.

Adelaide’s greatest strength, however, could be the club’s administration. Considering the ex-Crows who are in their prime and plying their trade elsewhere – Patrick Dangerfield, Jack Gunston, Phil Davis, Kurt Tippett – it’s amazing that the Crows are still contenders. No one is better at recruiting and development.

Weaknesses

Rory Sloane is a genuine A-grader, but after him the midfield lacks the quality and the depth of the other top teams, and if Sam Jacobs’ 2016 was more than just a down year it will only make things more difficult.

The Crows will be banking on one or both of the brothers Crouch to take a significant step up this season, and hoping Scott Thompson (34) and Richard Douglas (30) still have a bit in the tank.

They’d love second-year dasher Wayne Milera to force his way into the side. Cam Ellis-Yolmen looked ready to step into senior action before blowing out his knee in the preseason.

What to expect in 2017

The fixture is tough. The Cats were Adelaide’s kryptonite last season, and they get them twice. They’ll also face Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Melbourne and Essendon home and away (though the away Melbourne game is in Darwin). There is no obvious struggler in that group.

This is a very talented team and Don Pyke appears to know what he’s doing. They won’t fear anyone and should make light work of the bad teams.

Best 22

B: Kyle Hartigan – Daniel Talia – Luke Brown

HB: Rory Laird – Jake Lever – Kyle Cheney

C: Brodie Smith – Rory Sloane – Rory Atkins

HF: Charlie Cameron – Taylor Walker – Tom Lynch

FF: Eddie Betts – Josh Jenkins – Mitch McGovern

Foll: Sam Jacobs – Scott Thompson – Matt Crouch

Int: Brad Crouch – Richard Douglas – David Mackay – Wayne Milera

The verdict

Health is crucial for the Crows, particularly in their midfield. But as long as they are fit, they can beat anyone. It’s not unreasonable for them to have premiership aspirations. That might seem a long shot, but after what we saw last season, it’d be silly to rule it out.

Predicted finish: 4-7