The AFL ladder needs to be overhauled

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Dustin Martin storms off after being probed about his future at Richmond

The scenario is that there are three rounds left, and two teams are looking at a home final.

Team A has to play the bottom three teams to finish off the season, while Team B is set to take on the top three. Both teams win each of their games, but while Team A hardly needed to raise a sweat, Team B fought long and hard.

Sadly for Team B, no matter how good they were against the best in the league, Team A gained two per cent more points in their easy wins over the bottom three and this earns them a home final.

Ladder positions are based on games won (points), and scores kicked vs scores kicked against (percentage).

Instead, I propose a system based on a team’s rating.

This is a simple mathematical formula which compares every team against its opponent on the day and then places each team in its ‘true’ position on the ladder. It works on the premise that any team is only as good as the opposition it beats.

In short, the system (which is based wholly and solely on points and percentage) tells you which team has fought the hardest to get where they are, which team deserves its position on the ladder even – when their points are the same and their percentages are not greatly different – and which team has relaxed when given a dream run home.

Soft games would no longer be an advantage, meaning teams cannot afford to relax when playing the bottom half of the ladder.

This system tells Australian football and all its fans not just what a team has done to place it on a certain rung of the ladder, but also the quality of its opposition from Round 1 to 23.

This quality of opposition played and beaten fine-tunes all teams’ ladder positions. As such, it gives the most deserving team the best placement in the finals.