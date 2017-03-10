Aussies dealt massive blow with Mitchell Starc struck down by injury

'There's no such thing as form really': Stoinis

Australia’s chances of pulling off an unlikely series victory in India have been dealt a massive blow with star paceman Mitchell Starc ruled out of the rest of the series with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Starc has been a star for the Aussies so far in the series with both bat and ball, recording a vital half-century in the first Test victory and capturing five wickets, including that of Virat Kohli for a duck in the first Test at Pune, at an average of 30.5 on spin-friendly pitches.

So good has Starc’s contribution with the bat been that he currently sits as Australia’s third-highest run scorer for the series with 118, putting him ahead of the likes of David Warner and Peter Handscomb.

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore, which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” said Cricket Australia’s physiotherapist David Beakley.

“We made the decision to scan his foot in Bangalore this morning and unfortunately it has revealed a stress fracture.

“Subsequently, this means Mitchell will be unavailable for the remainder of the Tour of India and will return home to Australia to start his rehabilitation.”

Starc’s injury is the second such blow for the Aussies this week, with all-rounder Mitch Marsh sent home from India due to a shoulder injury.

Marcus Stoinis was selected to take Marsh’s place in the squad, however Cricket Australia are yet to name a replacement for Starc.

Starc’s injury could clear the way for Jackson Bird to come into the side. Bird was the only other paceman named in the initial Australian squad in addition to Starc and Josh Hazlewood, however the inclusion of the Tasmanian seamer would severely deplete Australia’s batting stocks in a series where every run has been vital.

While the likes of Chadd Sayers and Chris Tremain will come under consideration to replace Starc in the squad, selectors could be tempted to call up Pat Cummins, who made his long-awaited Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales this week.

Cummins captured eight wickets in his return against South Australia, conceding just 13 runs per scalp, however selectors could be reticent to rush the paceman back into the Test side given his long history with injury.

The third Test of the four-match series will begin next Thursday in Ranchi.