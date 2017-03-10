Australia needs to ditch the idea of an all-rounder

Roar LIVE: Why Lyon will never be considered one of Australia's greats

21.74 – that is Mitch Marsh’s batting average after 21 Test matches for Australia.

Dropped in favour of Nic Maddison after the abysmal defeat to South Africa, Mitch Marsh was brought back into the Australian fold despite little success in his short Test career and struggles with a shoulder injury that supposedly sent him home from India.

Why was someone averaging in the low 20s brought back into the Australian side for a tour to India – the toughest tour for a batsman? Because he is an all-rounder.

Upon examination of the other nine Test playing nations’ most recent line-ups, only Ben Stokes can be considered a fully-fledged all-rounder.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah, Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams, and the West Indies’ Roston Chase can all be considered all-rounders but each leave something to be desired in terms of either batting or bowling.

Mitch Marsh, on the other hand, leaves something to be desired in terms of both batting and bowling.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa, and India have all used a batsman in the number No.6 position in their most recent tests.

All four of those teams have had success with four bowlers and a part-timer to fill in if needed, as is the case for South Africa, with JP Duminy bowling some overs when needed.

Steve Smith is a handy enough bowler to be able to bowl a few overs a test if the frontline bowlers are tired, like what JP Duminy does for South Africa.

In Mitch Marsh’s two Tests in India, he only bowled five overs which makes you wonder why the Australian higher-ups feel the need for an all-rounder.

On pitches that have been bowler friendly and innings not lasting long enough for a fifth bowling option to be remotely necessary, Australia would have been fine with only four bowlers.

Spinners Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon can both bowl long spells if required just as Ravi Ashwin and to a lesser extent Ravindra Jadeja did in the second test.

Taking a sub-par batsman just because he is a decent fifth bowling option is extremely negative.

By taking Mitch Marsh, Australia is saying that the four front-line bowlers might struggle to bowl India out so a fifth option is needed, but if the circumstances where Marsh was truly needed were to arise, India would already be in a position in which they were most likely going to win.

It would be smarter for Australia to take a risk and play with four bowlers and hope that they can take the 20 wickets needed, rather than compromise their batting with an all-rounder who may be needed to bowl a couple of overs.

For the third Test in Ranchi, and until a genuine all-rounder who can bat at No.6 reveals himself, Australia should use six batsmen.

With Usman Khawaja being the unlucky one to miss out on the first two Tests of the series after a great summer with the bat it would only be fair if he is the one to replace Mitch Marsh.

Khawaja would come in at No.3, moving Steve Smith back to his preferred place at No.4, and moving Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh each one place down the order.

Despite Khawaja’s failure in Sri Lanka, he seemed to have improved his play against spin during the summer and deserves a final chance to prove himself in the sub-continent.