Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys are set to restore their brilliant rivalry when they face off on Friday night football under the bright lights of Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar from 8:05pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.
Brisbane had their 2016 season ended at the hands of the Cowboys last year who won in extra time in their semi-final clash. 12 months prior in the Grand Final it was the Cowboys who were victorious in arguably one of the best grand finals of all time.
Coach Wayne Bennett has made no changes to his side from last week’s victory over Cronulla, he has included Benji Marshall and Kodi Nikorima in the 21-man squad.
The Cowboys will welcome Antonio Winterstein back from injury, with Javid Bowen the man losing his spot, and is in the 21-man squad with Gideon Gela-Mosby and Kalyn Ponga.
This game will be won in the forwards, and there was plenty of question marks over the depth of the Cowboys pack following the departure of James Tamou and Ben Hannant. But their loss was more than made up for by Matt Scott running for 200m, Scott Bolton chipping in for 166m and Jason Taumalolo showing everyone how it is done with an incredible 295m display.
On the flipside, you have the Broncos pack of Josh McGuire, Adam Blair, Matt Gillet, Korbin Sims and Sam Thaiday. All their starters ran for over 100m and Gillett and McGuire both managed over 160m, it is the battle of the packs that has me excited for this contest.
The Broncos have dominated the history between these two sides, but recent history has shown the last five matches between these sides has been decided by six points or less. With three going to extra-time.
Prediction
I think we are going to get some bonus minutes in this game with the Broncos winning in extra time.
Join The Roar from 8:05pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.
9:11pm
Brent Ford said | 9:11pm | ! Report
’42 – Broncos 14 vs Cowboys 16
Try Cowboys
Granville awarded to have been on side and the Cowboys take the lead!
9:09pm
Brent Ford said | 9:09pm | ! Report
’42 – Broncos 14 vs Cowboys 12
Cowboys starting to play it a little quicker as Thurstan lays it off to Hess, it is the final tackle so Thurstan sends it high, it looks like a knock on, it comes back to Granville who looks to have scored!
9:08pm
Brent Ford said | 9:08pm | ! Report
’41 – Broncos 14 vs Cowboys 12
Coote hit hard from the kick off, he was on his haunches, Milford now smashed as he tried to tackle Hess, just short of half way for the fifth tackle, Boy now brings it back.
9:07pm
Rob said | 9:07pm | ! Report
You don’t go to the sin bin when a try is scored because you haven’t prevented a try. Broncos are playing to fast for the Cowboys. The sooner Coote and Linnett are replaced by Ponga and Coote the better the Cowboys will be.
9:09pm
Zedman said | 9:09pm | ! Report
If he hadn’t been taken out probaly would have scored.
9:07pm
Brent Ford said | 9:07pm | ! Report
We are back underway!
9:00pm
BigJ said | 9:00pm | ! Report
due for another fantastic finish by the looks
8:51pm
Zedman said | 8:51pm | ! Report
Great play the ball from Coote.
8:51pm
Brent Ford said | 8:51pm | ! Report
Half Time – Broncos 14 vs Cowboys 12
Half time, Winterstein is done, O’Neil was limping, it has been a cracking first half, I’ll be back with the 2nd half shortly.
8:50pm
Brent Ford said | 8:50pm | ! Report
’39 – Broncos 14 vs Cowboys 12
Thurstan converts right on the edge of half time.
8:48pm
Brent Ford said | 8:48pm | ! Report
’39 – Broncos 14 vs Cowboys 10
Try Cowboys
They are looking for a bobble, Morgan has held it and it looks like it will be a try. It is awarded after what seems like an eternity.
8:47pm
Wolly said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Hunt silencing critics in the best possible way, good on him.
8:47pm
Brent Ford said | 8:47pm | ! Report
’38 – Broncos 14 vs Cowboys 6
Now Granville for Morgan and it looks like a try!