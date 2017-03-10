Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys are set to restore their brilliant rivalry when they face off on Friday night football under the bright lights of Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar from 8:05pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.

Brisbane had their 2016 season ended at the hands of the Cowboys last year who won in extra time in their semi-final clash. 12 months prior in the Grand Final it was the Cowboys who were victorious in arguably one of the best grand finals of all time.

Coach Wayne Bennett has made no changes to his side from last week’s victory over Cronulla, he has included Benji Marshall and Kodi Nikorima in the 21-man squad.

The Cowboys will welcome Antonio Winterstein back from injury, with Javid Bowen the man losing his spot, and is in the 21-man squad with Gideon Gela-Mosby and Kalyn Ponga.

This game will be won in the forwards, and there was plenty of question marks over the depth of the Cowboys pack following the departure of James Tamou and Ben Hannant. But their loss was more than made up for by Matt Scott running for 200m, Scott Bolton chipping in for 166m and Jason Taumalolo showing everyone how it is done with an incredible 295m display.

On the flipside, you have the Broncos pack of Josh McGuire, Adam Blair, Matt Gillet, Korbin Sims and Sam Thaiday. All their starters ran for over 100m and Gillett and McGuire both managed over 160m, it is the battle of the packs that has me excited for this contest.

The Broncos have dominated the history between these two sides, but recent history has shown the last five matches between these sides has been decided by six points or less. With three going to extra-time.

Prediction

I think we are going to get some bonus minutes in this game with the Broncos winning in extra time.

