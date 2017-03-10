Brumbies vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Who are the young Aussie players coming through the ranks?

The Brumbies are still in search of their first win of the new season when they host a Force outfit on a high after a big win at home against the Reds last week. Catch all the live scores, highlights and Super Rugby action on The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT).

The Brumbies have had a painful start to their season so far, losing two thrilling encounters in what has been promising performances that have just fallen short.

After a grinding fight with the Crusaders in New Zealand, they were pipped at the post by the Sharks in Round 2 when the South African side broke the 22-all deadlock after the fulltime siren with a try from over halfway.

A tough task on the road and a thriller at home have put them behind the eight-ball early on, but with the Australian Conference finals spot so open with a bag of mixed, to terrible, results, the Brumbies have a big chance to turn it around tonight.

On the other hand, the Force sit at the top of that particular conference with one win and a loss and the only Australian team with a positive points difference, sitting at +1 with all of the other four sides sitting in the negative.

In contrast, out of the other 13 teams in Super Rugby, only three others have a negative points difference after the first two games. The Australian conference has struggled thus far.

Regardless of that, the Force are still sitting pretty after an upset win over the Reds in Perth last week.

It was three tries a piece in the end, but the boot of Ian Prior made all the difference, kicking three second-half penalty goals to get the Force home by seven.

Despite the varying form of the two sides, the Force are up against it in recent history against the two-time champions.

The Brumbies have won their last six games in a row against the Force, dating back four years, averaging over 30 points a game against them in the process.

On top of that, the Force haven’t won back-to-back games since 2014.

Team News

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made a big alteration to his side for tonight’s clash, just straight up dropping Wallaby flanker Scott Fardy from the side entirely and bringing in Ben Hyne for his second Super Rugby cap.

Larkham denied there were any unforeseen factors in the decision, stating that it was purely a tactical decision.

“That’s a tactical decision… there’s no injury there with Fards,” he said. “Fards has had two tremendous games, but Ben Hyne has also had some really good performances. So he’s been really knocking on the door.”

The only other change for the home side is the inclusion of prop Ben Alexander to the run side, pushing Nic Mayhew onto the bench.

Adam Coleman has fared the worst from last week in the Western Force camp, being ruled out for over a month with a torn calf. He will be replaced at lock by Richard Hardwick.

Two other changes for Dave Wessels’ men, with Pek Cowan and Tetera Faulkner both coming into the side in place of Ben Daley and Jermaine Ainsley.

Prediction

The Brumbies have had a tough start to their season while still playing decent rugby. At home against the Force who, despite their win, last week, might not be able to challenge for the finals at the pointy end of the season.

The home side should be able to pick up their first notch in the victory column tonight, but don’t expect it to be easy, the Force are full of confidence and are playing well.

Brumbies to win by 9