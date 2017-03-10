Chiefs vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Who are the young Aussie players coming through the ranks?

The Hurricanes take on the Chiefs in a match sure to contain plenty of fire and brimstone. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:35pm (AEDT).

In 2016, the Chiefs beat the Hurricanes 28-27 in the round robin in controversial circumstances.

The Chiefs ended that game with 14 players, not because of cards, but because Chiefs management advised substitutes controller David Walsh that Siegfried Fisiihoi couldn’t play tighthead prop while replacing the injured Siate Tokolahi.

The former had, in fact, played several games of first class rugby in the position.

The Chiefs were being smashed in the scrums, but uncontested ball helped them stagger over the line in that contest.

The teams met again in the semi-finals and the Hurricanes were resounding victors.

The Hurricanes have won ten games on the trot and in the past fortnight scored 154 points – the most by any team in Super Rugby history in consecutive games. The calibre of opposition has been poor, but the Hurricanes are brimming with confidence.

There are only two changes to the Canes starting XV that demolished the Rebels in Wellington last Saturday; Loni Uhila returns from injury at loosehead prop, while Mark Abbott is preferred at lock ahead of rookie James Blackwell. The Chiefs boast arguably the best lineout in Super Rugby so the selection of the more experienced Abbott is recognition of that threat.

The Chiefs have made a handful of changes from the side that bashed the Blues. All Black openside Sam Cane returns, while Taranaki flanker Mitchell Brown will start on the blindside, replacing Liam Messam who is being rested following two massive performances.

The other changes come in the backline, with Anton Lienert-Brown shifting to second five-eighth and Tim Nanai-Williams slotting in at centre, allowing Toni Pulu to reclaim the right wing spot.

There are so many things to watch for in this game.

Ardie Savea clashes with Sam Cane. Savea blew Cane away in the semi-final last year, but Cane is seen by the All Blacks as the tougher presence at the breakdown.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow had a blinder last weekend, but faces TJ Perenara, who is in career-best form at halfback.

The brutish Ngani Laumape will test the relatively tiny Tim Nanai-Williams on defence and there will be an abundance of high kicks to stress the wingers.

This could be a preview of the final. It will be frantic. It will be brutal. It will be tight.