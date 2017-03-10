Chiefs vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Hurricanes take on the Chiefs in a match sure to contain plenty of fire and brimstone. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:35pm (AEDT).
In 2016, the Chiefs beat the Hurricanes 28-27 in the round robin in controversial circumstances.
The Chiefs ended that game with 14 players, not because of cards, but because Chiefs management advised substitutes controller David Walsh that Siegfried Fisiihoi couldn’t play tighthead prop while replacing the injured Siate Tokolahi.
The former had, in fact, played several games of first class rugby in the position.
The Chiefs were being smashed in the scrums, but uncontested ball helped them stagger over the line in that contest.
The teams met again in the semi-finals and the Hurricanes were resounding victors.
The Hurricanes have won ten games on the trot and in the past fortnight scored 154 points – the most by any team in Super Rugby history in consecutive games. The calibre of opposition has been poor, but the Hurricanes are brimming with confidence.
There are only two changes to the Canes starting XV that demolished the Rebels in Wellington last Saturday; Loni Uhila returns from injury at loosehead prop, while Mark Abbott is preferred at lock ahead of rookie James Blackwell. The Chiefs boast arguably the best lineout in Super Rugby so the selection of the more experienced Abbott is recognition of that threat.
The Chiefs have made a handful of changes from the side that bashed the Blues. All Black openside Sam Cane returns, while Taranaki flanker Mitchell Brown will start on the blindside, replacing Liam Messam who is being rested following two massive performances.
The other changes come in the backline, with Anton Lienert-Brown shifting to second five-eighth and Tim Nanai-Williams slotting in at centre, allowing Toni Pulu to reclaim the right wing spot.
There are so many things to watch for in this game.
Ardie Savea clashes with Sam Cane. Savea blew Cane away in the semi-final last year, but Cane is seen by the All Blacks as the tougher presence at the breakdown.
Tawera Kerr-Barlow had a blinder last weekend, but faces TJ Perenara, who is in career-best form at halfback.
The brutish Ngani Laumape will test the relatively tiny Tim Nanai-Williams on defence and there will be an abundance of high kicks to stress the wingers.
This could be a preview of the final. It will be frantic. It will be brutal. It will be tight.
6:09pm
Adam Julian said | 6:09pm | ! Report
33min: Chiefs: 10 v Hurricanes: 6
Hurricanes on the canvas here. No lock in the scrum, Chiefs well on top.
6:07pm
ebop said | 6:07pm | ! Report
Wow, didn’t wanna check that?
6:07pm
Adam Julian said | 6:07pm | ! Report
30min: Chiefs: 10 v Hurricanes: 6
McKenzie kicks a penalty after a high tackle penalty.
6:04pm
Adam Julian said | 6:04pm | ! Report
27min: Chiefs: 7 v Hurricanes: 6
How dumb was that? Fatialofa yellow carded for a shoulder shot.
6:03pm
Machpants said | 6:03pm | ! Report
That was just pure stupidity
6:02pm
Adam Julian said | 6:02pm | ! Report
23min: Chiefs: 7 v Hurricanes: 6
Abbott wins a penalty, hanging on against Donald. Barrett converts a 42m kick. In 2016 Barrett was the first man since Ron Jarden in 1955 to top NZ First Class rugby for tries and points
6:02pm
Machpants said | 6:02pm | ! Report
That’ll do nicely,
5:59pm
ebop said | 5:59pm | ! Report
Nice Brodie
5:59pm
Diggercane said | 5:59pm | ! Report
Good play from Leitch.
5:59pm
Adam Julian said | 5:59pm | ! Report
21min: Chiefs: 7 v Hurricanes: 3
Brodie Reatllick try. Leach strong off the back. They need a shot clock rule for scrums, I’m sorry two and a half minutes wasted before that try. McKenzie converts.
5:56pm
Machpants said | 5:56pm | ! Report
Nice time wasting boys!