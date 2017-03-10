Don’t cull an Aussie side, just make their coaches Super

There’s been no shortage of theories put forward this week on what the potential future make-up of Super Rugby will be, and obviously, in particular, the Australian footprint on the competition.

Opinions have been varied, some in support of keeping the status quo, others believing a cull was needed, citing a lack of depth and funds within Australian rugby, even a lack of morale from the constant poor results being detrimental to the long term health of the code in Australia.

Brett McKay’s piece on Tuesday struck a chord with me and in particular his words: “Ceding more than 30 professional opportunities in Australia does not feel like a move that benefits Australian rugby.”

I couldn’t agree more. A wise man once said to me, ‘it is not so much about how much money you make but what you do with it that counts’ and I feel this is applicable to the Australian Super Rugby sides.

Now, commercial realities may be such that dropping a side may be unavoidable but the belief that this will make Australian rugby stronger by consolidating the ‘meagre’ player base beggars belief.

If the designated side is no good now, why does spreading them around the remaining sides going to make them better? That’s if they stay within the game in Australia of course.

No, I do not buy into the theory that Australia lacks depth, I personally see the issue within the coaching ranks and not trusting the pathways from the NRC to promote Australian players into Super Rugby, or perhaps, the inability to bring enough players up to speed.

Given the perceived lack of depth within Australia, I am struggling to understand why players within the NRC are being overlooked for foreign players?

Nor are we talking about superstars either. Many an Australian rugby observer has commented to me that the NRC is not far off or comparable with the standard of Mitre 10 Cup within New Zealand, so what gives?

I completely understand that throwing a young or inexperienced player to the ‘wolves’ can be detrimental however one most certainly will not create or develop depth without trying, and not utilising Australian talent at this point is a mistake and the seeming unwillingness to me suggests issues within the confidence of the respective coaching abilities.

Of course it is easy for me to lean back and simply point fingers but here are some examples within Super Rugby that I believe validate my point.

The first, the Brumbies. This side, put together in ’96, was made up of ‘outcast’ as I remember the affectionate term used, yet under the original tutelage of one of Australia’s most revered coaches in Rod Macqueen, soon came about to be the dominant Australian side within the competition, often lauded for their smart and innovative play and the only Australian side to win the competition before expansion.

The second, the Chiefs, a side that had stuttered through Super Rugby in the early years with only the two playoff appearances to their name come 2012, when the recruitment of a new Coach in Dave Rennie and the signing of Aaron Cruden essentially lifted the franchise, with much the same roster as previous years to not only their first Super trophy, but back-to-back titles in 2013.

Such has been the change within the side, they have made regular playoff appearances since, made even more astonishing has been their injury toll over that period, even drafting in Japanese players to cope.

That’s not about depth, that is about intelligent coaching and managing of the available resources, along with a strong playing culture that has pulled them through. Astute recruitment, in this case, saw an immediate or overnight change in fortunes.

They say patience is a virtue and this certainly applies to the Highlanders under Jamie Joseph. After a solid start to Super Rugby, the franchise languished through the majority of the 2000s and continued to do so early into Joseph’s tenure.

Despite the background issues financially for the major union and the reliance on recruiting a number of ‘unwanted’ players from outside the catchment area, the Highlanders went on the charge to secure their first title in 2015, achieving the rare fest of winning away from home against an All Black-laden side in the Hurricanes.

I have noted many comments suggesting that certain teams within Australia be dropped due to the inability to develop their own talent and reliance on the bigger Unions to supply players – the Highlanders to my way of thinking show that opportunities provided to more players is a huge plus, not a negative and in no way detracts from the ability to be successful, driven by consistency and determination.

My fourth and final example, and perhaps the most pertinent, would be the Lions. For the decade before 2012, easily the competition whipping boys and come 2013, suffered the embarrassment of relegation as one of the South African sides to compete in that year’s Super competition.

Upon earning the right to re-enter the competition in 2014, not much was expected with the bulk of the squad still containing many of the same names that had competed in previous editions, yet they managed some reasonable wins at home finishing higher than expected.

2015 built upon the rising expectations, seeing a much-improved side winning three from four on their tour down under, a feat thought unrealistic for this side before carrying through to the final in 2016, dispatching some very good sides in the process and now, in 2017, one of the favorites to win the competition but also a very attractive side to watch.

Not many if any truly believed the transformation within this franchise and when you consider the surrounding distractions regarding SARU and the pressures that South Africa has in simply retaining their best players.

It goes to show what is achievable through the focus and belief Coach Johan Ackermann has instilled within his charges, a roster thought to be weak, and the influence John Mitchell had on him personally, in breaking from the traditionally conservative approach adopted by numerous South African sides.

The point I am trying to make is there are numerous avenues to be explored within the current structure which can be used as a blueprint for the Australian sides.

In my view it is not simply about the current playing stock or their lack of ability, I firmly believe the immediate on-field results can be improved fairly quickly by addressing the coaching stocks.

I am not necessarily advocating dismissing the entire current crop, but getting more experienced options involved within the franchise is crucial and the examples provided certainly suggest positive outcomes can be achieved.

Culling a team from the Australian conference would be a massive backwards step, a step that I don’t believe would ever be recovered.

It is not about the current playing stock and their abilities in my view, it is about how that talent is handled and this is where I believe the deficiency currently lies regarding the on-field performances of the Australian sides.

If you are still not convinced, consider the change Vern Cotter has achieved with Scotland, at the highest level of the game.

The next time management for each side sits down to discuss future options, bolstering the coaching staff should be top of the agenda.