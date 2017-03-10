Fremantle Dockers vs Carlton Blues: AFLW live scores, blogs

Dustin Martin storms off after being probed about his future at Richmond

The Fremantle Dockers host the Carlton Blues in what should be a good battle. Join The Roar for all the action from 6:10pm (AEDT).

The Dockers have been the inaugural AFLW season’s biggest disappointment by far. Heavily tipped to be grand final contenders, Freo are yet to win a game, with four losses and a draw.

Carlton will go into this game as favourites after a close victory against the Bulldogs last weekend, which leaves them third on the ladder and makes this a must-win to keep the Blues’ top-two hopes alive to play in the grand final.

Fremantle have had some shining lights in a bad season with Dana Hooker and Lara Filocamo currently ranked eighth and ninth in total disposals, with 84 disposals and 81 respectively.

Where the Dockers have been most disappointing is in front of goal, having only kicked 17 goals – equal last in the competition.

This is in stark contrast to Carlton, who are first in the competition for goals kicked, with 29.

The Blues have Darcy Vescio to thank for 11 of their goals. The surprise packet of the season, Vescio has one of the best players for Carlton along with Brianna Davey. Keep an eye out for them!

Another two players to watch are key position forward Bella Ayre and lightning-quick midfielder Tilly Lucas-Rodd, who were both nominated for the Rising Star award.

For Fremantle, Dana Hooker has been their best player this season, averaging 16.8 disposals, three marks and 2.8 tackles.

To win tonight’s game the Dockers need forwards Ashley Sharp and Stacey Barr to fire. Combined they have only managed to kick six goals.

Prediction

Carlton look the better team, even if travelling to Perth after a tight tussle last week might have them tired.

Carlton by 11 points