GWS Giants vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The North Melbourne Kangaroos are looking to make it three wins from three starts in the JLT Community Series when they take on the Greater Western Sydney Giants. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 5:50pm (AEDT).
The Kangaroos have been tipped to fall out of the top eight in 2017 after a host of forced retirements at the end of last season, but impressive wins over Sydney and Hawthorn have given fans hope heading into the premiership season.
A pair of former Western Bulldogs, Shaun Higgins and Nathan Hrovat, have impressed in midfield, with their class and excellent ball use standing out, while young ruckman Braydon Preuss developed cult status after booting three goals against the Hawks.
The Roos have a virtually full-strength team for this match, with only the injured Mason Wood, recovering key forward Ben Brown and former Collingwood defender Marley Williams not playing among likely Round 1 starters.
For the entire pre-season, GWS have held the moniker of premiership favourites for 2017, and have done little to suggest that label is undeserved.
A dominant display over West Coast two weeks ago with a virtual second XVIII may have been followed by a 12-point loss to Sydney last Friday with a more complete line-up, but the Giants’ formidable midfield depth was on full display in both.
Josh Kelly looks set to join the competition’s elite after a pair of superb performances – including from just 41 per cent game time against the Swans – but arguably more impressive was last year’s number two draft pick, Tim Taranto.
The youngster faces heavy competition to break into a Giants midfield boasting the likes of Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel, Stephen Coniglio, but he has already impressed with his ferocious attack on the contest and his composure with ball in hand has him in the mix.
But with the Giants boasting a near-complete team for tonight’s match, only Brett Deledio (calf) is missing from their best 22 (and he has already been named as unavailable for Round 1), the ‘Tarantula’ (I hope this nickname catches on) will need to show plenty to convince the selectors to pick him in a few weeks’ time.
Prediction
North Melbourne have impressed with their tenacity and grit in their opening two JLT games, but up against a power-packed GWS armed to the teeth with talent, winning this one might be beyond them.
GWS to get it done by 33 points.
6:08pm
Tim Miller said | 6:08pm
INJURY CONCERN
Steve Johnson left dazed and confused after being collected accidentally by Higgins at a contest. Both going for the ball, so nothing in it. He’s looking a bit weary and winded on the bench, but should be fine.
6:07pm
Tim Miller said | 6:07pm
Simpkin roves a contest to perfection after the ball is sent long to Preuss in the hot spot, but his snap off the left is offline.
GWS 2.1 (13)
North Melbourne 2.2 (14)
Q1, 11.20 left
6:05pm
Tim Miller said | 6:05pm
Turner wins another free, this time for holding the ball in the forward pocket after Thomas nudges the ball under Haynes’ legs. Turner snaps it home with ease. He’s got two.
GWS 2.1 (13)
North Melbourne 2.1 (13)
Q1, 11.22 left.
6:04pm
Tim Miller said | 6:04pm
CAH-RUNCH.
Superb stuff from Ziebell who follows up a strong spoil on Mumford with a crunching tackle on Haynes. Who says this is pre-season?
6:03pm
Tim Miller said | 6:03pm
Turner again involved as he marks on a lead and pumps it long to Preuss in the goalsquare, but Haynes arrives to punch the ball through.
GWS 2.1 (13)
North Melbourne 1.1 (7)
Q1, 13.06 left
6:02pm
Tim Miller said | 6:02pm
Kayne Turner wins a free 25 metres out on a slight angle for being tackled without the ball by Shaw. He makes the goal umpire run but it’s a goal. North have a score on the board.
GWS 2.1 (13)
North Melbourne 1.0 (6)
Q1, 13.10 left
5:59pm
Tim Miller said | 5:59pm
Horrendous kick from Waite goes straight to a Giants player, the ball comes out to Coniglio who dishes off to Greene 20 metres out and he snaps it home. Super start from the Giants.
GWS 2.1 (13)
North Melbourne 0.0 (0)
Q1, 15.06 left.
5:58pm
Tim Miller said | 5:58pm
Been a very lively start, with plenty of free-flowing football from both sides. Skills have been a little scrappy but hopefully they pick up as the game goes on. In the meantime, Corr pumps it long into the Giants’ forward 50 where Patton takes a surprise mark as his opponent misjudges the contest. He kicks it into the man on the mark though, and from the resultant spillage after a bit of congestion, Taranto snaps a behind.
GWS 1.1 (7)
North Melbourne 0.0 (0)
Q1, 16 minutes left.
5:55pm
Tim Miller said | 5:55pm
Ward wins a free kick after an attempted Ziebell tackle catches his foot for a trip. From 45 out directly in front, the captain slams through the first.
GWS 1.0 (6)
North Melbourne 0.0 (0)
Q1, 17.53 left
5:51pm
Tim Miller said | 5:51pm
Ball is bounced and play is underway! Goldstein vs Mumford in the ruck.
5:50pm
Tim Miller said | 5:50pm
Both sides have named almost full-strength sides for this one, as is the custom of week four of the pre-season. Steve Johnson and Nathan Wilson are among the big ins for the Giants, while Sam Wright, Sam Gibson, Jarrad Waite and Lachie Hansen come in for the Roos.
Interesting that Sam Durdin has been left out of the team, given his impressive form in the first two games. He’s certainly a key defender to watch over the next few years, but his omission gives the impression North will probably stick with Scott Thompson and Robbie Tarrant as their defensive talls, with Hansen as a defensive option.
Perfect conditions this evening in Canberra, too.
5:52pm
Patrick McGeoch said | 5:52pm
should be a ripper game!!
5:38pm
Tim Miller said | 5:38pm
Evening all, and welcome to The Roar’s live blog of this JLT Community Series match between GWS and North Melbourne, from Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Only a few minutes away from the first bounce, so don’t go far!