GWS Giants vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The North Melbourne Kangaroos are looking to make it three wins from three starts in the JLT Community Series when they take on the Greater Western Sydney Giants. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 5:50pm (AEDT).

The Kangaroos have been tipped to fall out of the top eight in 2017 after a host of forced retirements at the end of last season, but impressive wins over Sydney and Hawthorn have given fans hope heading into the premiership season.

A pair of former Western Bulldogs, Shaun Higgins and Nathan Hrovat, have impressed in midfield, with their class and excellent ball use standing out, while young ruckman Braydon Preuss developed cult status after booting three goals against the Hawks.

The Roos have a virtually full-strength team for this match, with only the injured Mason Wood, recovering key forward Ben Brown and former Collingwood defender Marley Williams not playing among likely Round 1 starters.

For the entire pre-season, GWS have held the moniker of premiership favourites for 2017, and have done little to suggest that label is undeserved.

A dominant display over West Coast two weeks ago with a virtual second XVIII may have been followed by a 12-point loss to Sydney last Friday with a more complete line-up, but the Giants’ formidable midfield depth was on full display in both.

Josh Kelly looks set to join the competition’s elite after a pair of superb performances – including from just 41 per cent game time against the Swans – but arguably more impressive was last year’s number two draft pick, Tim Taranto.

The youngster faces heavy competition to break into a Giants midfield boasting the likes of Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel, Stephen Coniglio, but he has already impressed with his ferocious attack on the contest and his composure with ball in hand has him in the mix.

But with the Giants boasting a near-complete team for tonight’s match, only Brett Deledio (calf) is missing from their best 22 (and he has already been named as unavailable for Round 1), the ‘Tarantula’ (I hope this nickname catches on) will need to show plenty to convince the selectors to pick him in a few weeks’ time.

Prediction

North Melbourne have impressed with their tenacity and grit in their opening two JLT games, but up against a power-packed GWS armed to the teeth with talent, winning this one might be beyond them.

GWS to get it done by 33 points.

Join The Roar for live scores, analysis and updates from 5:50pm (AEDT).