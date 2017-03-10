Minor changes all the Brumbies need to get back to winning ways

Starting the season with two losses could be enough for some sides to panic, but Brumbies fullback Aidan Toua says minor tweaks can return the side to the Super Rugby winner’s list.

A three-point defeat in their season opener against the Crusaders in Christchurch was backed up with a heart-breaking after-the-siren loss in front of a home crowd last week.

Wallabies flanker Scott Fardy was a shock omission from the side to face the Force at GIO Stadium on Friday night, but aside from his absence major changes are not expected from the Brumbies style.

“Our general game is alright, it’s just the finer details we lack in some areas of the game which we’ve really worked on this week,” Toua said.

Exiting their own 22 has been a focus for the Brumbies during the week, with Toua hoping the side can use centre Tevita Kuridrani to greater effect.

“We’ve got to get big Tevita into the game earlier…and then go forward to create the space out wide,” Toua said.

“Getting a bit of clarity around where everyone has got to be setting up for the kick – it’s something that we’ve worked on this weekend and I have faith we’ll execute.

“We haven’t really got into the attacking shape that we have all pre-season and that’s just guys being out of position.”

Toua said special attention had been given to the Force’s breakdown, as well exciting backs Curtis Rona and Chance Peni.

“They’ve added a bit of size and a bit of pace,” Toua said.

“They won’t be as one dimensional as they have been.

“They’ll be looking to throw the ball around and our backline is up for the challenge.”

Chris Alcock and Kyle Godwin are set to match up against their old side after switching to the Brumbies in the off-season.

Toua said the Brumbies losses rather than proving a point against their old club has fired the African-born duo up to face the Force.

“They both said (the Force) will bring the physicality, that aggression at the breakdown,” Toua said.