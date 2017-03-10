New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 3 live scores

Roar LIVE: Why Lyon will never be considered one of Australia's greats

A gripping first Test between New Zealand and South Africa hangs in the balance, with the first session on Day 3 likely to be vital to the result in Dunedin. Join The Roar for live scores from 9am (AEDT).

It’s been difficult to get a read on what the pitch has done so far in the match, but it’s been low and slow for the most part, creating some enthralling cricket between two relatively evenly matched sides despite lower scores being had.

Both sides have found it hard to rack up runs at any rate, but it’s been proven throughout the match that remaining patient and batting for a long period of time is the kye.

It’s something the tourists couldn’t do at the start of the match after being sent into bat by Kane Williamson, and they quickly found themselves in a dreadful position at 3 for 22.

Despite what the top order and new ball might have been telling us, Dean Elgar was the man to dig his heels in, batting all the way to stumps with Faf Du Plessis and Temba Bavuma, only dropping one more wicket for the rest of the day and finishing 4 for 229.

Elgar would end up with 140, while Bavuma led the rest of the scorers with 64. Given New Zealand included two spinners in their side, the intentions of what they thought the pitch was going to do were made clear, however with only two wickets between them from 51 overs, dropping Tim Southee in hindsight probably wasn’t the greatest option.

The Proteas ended with 308, an incredible score given the position they were in.

New Zealand, in reply have managed to score quicket and get the game moving in a sign the pitch may be beginning to flatten out a little bit and become easier to bat on.

Reaching stumps with 3 for 177 on the board – still trailing by 131 runs it should be added – it was Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval doing the damage, the skipper ending on 78 not out while the youngster at the other end was dissmissed for 52.

In what is a killer blow for the Kiwis, Ross Taylor is likely to be ruled out for the rest of the series after being injured while batting.

Given the vulnerability of their batting order and the need to build a heavy first innings lead, the pressure has been ramped up on Williamson to lay that platofmr and bat for much of the next six hours to ensure his side get into a position where they can win the match.

Day 3 prediction

Tough to say what’s going to happen today and a lot of it hinges on Williamson. If he bats for an extended period of time, going on with it and getting a century then the Kiwis should take a first innings lead.

Even then he needs others to stick with him and with the exception of Raval they have found that hard to do.

South Africa to have a first innings lead by day’s end.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores from 9am (AEDT).