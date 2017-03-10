New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm will attempt to overcome injury and a trip across the Tasman when they take on the New Zealand Warriors who need to make a statement against one of the competition powerhouses. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 6pm (AEDT).
The Warriors got their season underway last weekend at home with a scratchy victory against last year’s wooden spooners the Newcastle Knights and need plenty of improvement if they want to get over the Storm.
Their job will be made significantly easier by the absence of New Zealand national team captain Jesse Bromwich, who picked up a hand injury in the Storm’s opening win at Belmore against the Canterbury Bulldogs.
For the hosts, Kieran Foran is due back next week, but even without him they have one of the most exciting spines in the competition and proved it last week with some strong tries, despite their ability to play 80 minutes being severely tested by Newcastle.
They will be better for the run, but it’s down to Shaun Johnson, youngster Ata Hingano, fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and hooker Isaac Luke to create points against what is a typically strong defensive side with Craig Bellamy at the helm.
While the Warriors pack is strong, they struggled to bash the inexperienced Knights pack last week, so it’s going to take some creative genius for them to win – simply put, they aren’t going to win it by grinding Melbourne out of the contest.
Melbourne are missing Bromwich though, so the battle for them is maintaining their normal level of play without the leader.
As professional as the club are, Bromwich joining fellow Kiwi Tohu Harris on the sideline leaves a big hole in their pack – one that Jordan McLean and replacement Tim Glasby are needing to fill.
Glasby was strong off the bench last week, but must take another step up here. The worry for Melbourne is the fact they didn’t receive a lot from the reserves last week, their starters shouldering most of the load.
Melbourne were clinical last week though as they hung onto an early lead to beat the Bulldogs, their defence standing up time and time again in the second half through atrocious weather conditions.
The last time the sides met was early last season, with Melbourne putting 42 points on in a runaway victory.
Prediction
If the Storm can play anything like they did last week, then it’s tough to see them losing. The Warriors need improvement and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them turn it on, as they often do against the Storm, but it’s near impossible to tip them.
Storm by 10.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 6pm (AEDT)
6:12pm
Johnybulldog said | 6:12pm | ! Report
Belly will have em ready Joe…fear not mate…& Scotty,do u ever stop?Love ur work mate.
6:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:11pm | ! Report
9′ – The kick-off bounces away from Munster here and it’s Welch who tidies up and brings it forward. Bromwich brings it through the middle now before they shift left and Jacks gets involved. Back through the middle and McLean loses some metres now with sloppy passing before Smith goes from dummy half and fires a pass for Vunivalu who beats a couple of tackles, then is upended. Cronk with the bomb, it bounces and this is brilliant! Jacks takes it, finds Munster and he has scored.
What a play in these conditions. Referees sending it to the bunker, presumably because they can’t see through the rain. Having a look at the offisde and Welch was. No try.
Warriors 0
Storm 6
6:10pm
Joe said | 6:10pm | ! Report
Nicely worked try by the Storm. The weather is worse than last week at Belmore!
6:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:08pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by CAMERON SMITH
Warriors 0
Storm 6
6:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:07pm | ! Report
7′ – TRY STORM, KENNEATH BROMWICH
The rain is getting heavier in Auckland right now. The Storm roll up the middle through Finucane and then to the left with McLean showing it and then cutting back on an angle to go inside 20 before Smith dummies and takes the tackle. Now they stay short side with Cronk finding Chambers but he can’t get through. Last play and Cronk has kicked, almost angling it back around the goal post there for Bromwich to come through, take it and score. Wonderful kick that in the pouring rain.
Warriors 0
Storm 4
6:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:05pm | ! Report
6′ – The Storm bring it up the middle through Vunivalu and then Welch goes back across the ruck picking up a cheap penalty.
Warriors 0
Storm 0
6:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:05pm | ! Report
5′ – The Warriors backs really doing the tough yards for the Warriors to get them out of their own end once again before Vete makes a carry through the middle. Spread to the right now and a bit of space before Johnson kicks on the last and it’s deflected. Not played at and Lolohea eventually bombs, Munster taking it nicely.
Warriors 0
Storm 0
6:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:04pm | ! Report
4′ – Munster and Vunivalu bring the Storm up to halfway before the kick comes very early in the count from Cronk, down to the corner and Tuivasa Sheck brings it back.
Warriors 0
Storm 0
6:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:04pm | ! Report
4′ – Lolohea comes in for a run before Maumalo opens up through the middle of the park and picks up another ten metres. Mannering gets involved for a run through the centre of the park and then Johnson puts the bomb up. It’s bounced inside the field of play and Addo-Carr is held.
Warriors 0
Storm 0