Why not let the dressing room have their say?

It is certainly a matter for concern that Steve Smith, during the second Test in Bangalore, looked up at the dressing room for guidance on whether to challenge his LBW decision in the second innings.

It is a matter for concern because such an action is definitely, indisputably, against the rules apparently, and the cricketing public has every right to be outraged that the Australian captain violated the rules in what can only be called a wilfully evil manner.

I do not condone rule-breaking, and it matters not what one thinks of the particular rule in question. If the signs say the speed limit is 80, I drive at 80, no matter how fast I think I