The NRL should reward effort, not just results

This week there has been discussion about the old chestnut known as golden point, with Phil Gould suggesting it’s time to scrap it and return to the old ‘a draw is a draw’ system.

When golden point was first introduced fans generally liked the idea of getting a result, not to mention a few extra minutes of footy.

But now it seems that the quality of the extra footy has people reconsidering golden point’s merits.

I’ve never been a huge fan, unless the game needed a result, such as grand finals or Origins. But for regular games, I don’t see the problem with a draw and one point each.

But we don’t need a drastic change to what we have now, just a small tweak.

The Mike L method

Each game sees three competition points up for grabs. The first two points are awarded to the winning team, and a bonus point is awarded to the winning team if they get up by a margin of 13 or more points, while the losing team gains the bonus if the margin is six of fewer points.

This means that a close loss (such as golden point) still sees the losing team get a point for their effort. But in a game such as the Dragons versus Panthers last weekend, the winning team is rewarded for putting an inferior team to the sword.

The middle ground, a seven-to-12 point margin, sees no bonus points awarded, thus encouraging the team that is leading to keep attacking, and giving the losing side incentive to keep the margin tight.

The theory is that there is a reward available for a team that fights on and only just loses, and in a game where the losing team is well beaten and gives up, they quite rightly get no reward.

