Saturday Sure Things: Flemington, Rosehill and Morphettville preview

The Coolmore Classic will be raced at Rosehill this weekend (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

The Carnival reaches its climax at Flemington this weekend for their ‘Super Saturday, whereas at Rosehill, they kick off their Golden Slipper Carnival with Coolmore Classic Day. I’ll also have a look at the Adelaide Cup on Monday at Morphettville. I’ll preview the key races at both venues, starting at Flemington.

Race Seven: Lexus Newmarket Handicap 1200m

Every dog needs his day in the sun and surely it’s the turn for Spieth. Should be a two time Group l winner, but has had bad luck in both Group l starts, the latest coming fresh in the Lightning (1000m) when pilot error from Bowman cost him.

Extra furlong looks perfect, and really he ticks every box. The worry I have is that he is poorly weighted. Still, happy to be with him.

Illustrious Lad is a key player based on weights. He ran a beauty in the Lightning and drops big time in weight, plus he’ll be on speed.

The knockout is Counterattack, who worked home late in the Lightning and is a proven straight track performer.

With Spieth, over Illustrious Lad, Counterattack and Terravista.

Race Eight: TAB Australian Cup 2000m

Been on the back of Humidor for a while and see no reason to jump off here. He’s absolutely bursting to win a Group l race and I think he gets his chance here.

Three runs for Weir have been high class in defeat, the latest in the Peter Young (1800m) when running a close-up second to stablemate Stratum Star.

I don’t think anything from the Peter Young will beat Humidor here, and that’s the key form race.

Jameka didn’t have much luck in the Peter Young and though draws awkwardly again, Bowman is on.

Awesome Rock, from all reports, worked very well on Tuesday and we know his record at the Flemington 2000m.

Going with Humidor, to beat Jameka, Awesome Rock and Stratum Star.

Focus now shifts to Rosehill and the Coolmore Classic.

Race Seven: Coolmore Classic 1500m

I couldn’t believe that $5.50 was offered all in for Omei Sword. In my honest opinion, she is the second best female racehorse in Australia behind Winx, and I am confident she can confirm that here with a win.

Should have won the Surround, but pilot error from Bowman again cost it the win. Draws poorly, but Avdulla steers and she is only carrying 52.5kg.

Dixie Blossoms won the barrier trial that was the Guy Walter, but she is bursting to win a major herself. Gets a great opportunity here. Just needs to overcome the gate.

Big improver is Danish Twist. She needs cover to perform. She’ll get that here. $26+ is a crazy price.

Keen on Omei Sword, ahead of Dixie Blossoms, Danish Twist and Global Glamour.

The other key race across the weekend/long weekend is the Adelaide Cup, run on Monday at Morphettville.

Race Seven: UBET Adelaide Cup 3200m

Been saying for a few weeks, the value is with Like A Carousel and I see no reason to jump off. Forget his Roy Higgins run. Ridden upside down by Froggy. Got some really good 3200m form, and with a more patient steer, he can get the job done here at a good price.

Annus Mirabilis looks set to fire now after a couple of tune up runs, including the Roy Higgins. He will eat up the two miles here.

De Little Engine is going very well this time in. Knocking on the door to win and he gets a great chance here. Looks overs too.

But the value clearly lies with Like A Carousel, to beat Annus Mirabilis, De Little Engine and Master Of Arts.