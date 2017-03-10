Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

One of the most unsportsmanlike moves ever seen in football

Sydney FC are looking to all but clinch the minor premiership when they host the struggling Central Coast Mariners. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

Sydney FC may have lost for the first time two weeks ago, however they bounced back to quickly regain their momentum.

The Sky Blues are coming gruelling off a 1-nil win over Melbourne Victory. Bobo put his side up in the 50th minute, the only man to convert in a game where both sides had plenty of chances.

The win put Sydney 11 points clear at the top of the table, and in need of just four points with five games left to play to clinch the minor premiership.

31-year-old goalkeeper Danny Vukovic’s career-best form has not got unnoticed, receiving the call up from Socceroos manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of Mat Ryan.

While Sydney are leading the race for the premiership, Central Coast are fighting to clinch a spot in the top six.

Despite sitting second-last on the table, the Mariners are just five points behind sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers. However, with so many sides fighting for a finals spot, Central Coast can’t afford any more setbacks.

The Mariners haven’t won a game since they beat the Wanderers in early February, and are coming off a 3-2 loss to Melbourne City. They are also without keeper Paul Izzo, who was sent off in the controversial loss to City.

The last time these two sides played was in early January, when Bobo put Sydney ahead by two before Roy O’Donovan and Scott Galloway brought Central Coast level. In the end, it was 77th-minute effort by David Carney that clinched all three points for the Sky Blues.

Prediction

Sydney look to be on a different level to the rest of the A-League, let alone a struggling Central Coast side. The Mariners are going to have to step their game up if they want to get anything out of this game, but given their recent form, that doesn’t seem likely.

Sydney FC 2-0 Central Coast Mariners