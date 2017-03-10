 

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Isaac Nowroozi Roar Guru

By , Isaac Nowroozi is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

8 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Sydney V Central Coast

    SYDNEY FOOTBALL STADIUM, MOORE PARK, NSW, 10 MARCH 2017

    		  
    Sydney To Be Played Central Coast
    0 LIVE SCORE 0
    SHOTS
    SHOTS ON GOAL
    FOULS
    CORNERS
    OFFSIDES
    POSSESSION

    Sydney FC are looking to all but clinch the minor premiership when they host the struggling Central Coast Mariners. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

    Sydney FC may have lost for the first time two weeks ago, however they bounced back to quickly regain their momentum.

    The Sky Blues are coming gruelling off a 1-nil win over Melbourne Victory. Bobo put his side up in the 50th minute, the only man to convert in a game where both sides had plenty of chances.

    The win put Sydney 11 points clear at the top of the table, and in need of just four points with five games left to play to clinch the minor premiership.

    31-year-old goalkeeper Danny Vukovic’s career-best form has not got unnoticed, receiving the call up from Socceroos manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of Mat Ryan.

    While Sydney are leading the race for the premiership, Central Coast are fighting to clinch a spot in the top six.

    Despite sitting second-last on the table, the Mariners are just five points behind sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers. However, with so many sides fighting for a finals spot, Central Coast can’t afford any more setbacks.

    The Mariners haven’t won a game since they beat the Wanderers in early February, and are coming off a 3-2 loss to Melbourne City. They are also without keeper Paul Izzo, who was sent off in the controversial loss to City.

    The last time these two sides played was in early January, when Bobo put Sydney ahead by two before Roy O’Donovan and Scott Galloway brought Central Coast level. In the end, it was 77th-minute effort by David Carney that clinched all three points for the Sky Blues.

    Prediction
    Sydney look to be on a different level to the rest of the A-League, let alone a struggling Central Coast side. The Mariners are going to have to step their game up if they want to get anything out of this game, but given their recent form, that doesn’t seem likely.

    Sydney FC 2-0 Central Coast Mariners

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our live blogging and video teams. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.