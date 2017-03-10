Wallabies star Kurtley Beale to return home

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale has confirmed he is to leave Wasps and return to Australia at the end of the English domestic rugby season.
The former NSW Waratahs centre is currently the highest earning player in England after signing a $1.5million one-year deal, with the option of a second season, last May.
Beale had to wait until December to make his debut for Wasps after suffering a serious knee injury during a Super Rugby clash just hours after signing for the English giants.
He’s been in fine form since finally making it onto the field, helping Wasps to the top of the Aviva Premiership table with two tries in last week’s win over Bath.
At the end of last year’s Spring Tour Wallabies coach Michael Cheika stayed on to visit Beale, and it appears that decision has paid dividends with the 28-year-old deciding the time is right to return.
“The squad, coaches, medical team and fans have been brilliant towards me since I arrived,” Beale said.
“I will always appreciate how they supported me through the injury rehab and gave me time to get my confidence back on the field.
“I signed a one-year deal from the outset to enable me to keep my options open.
“I came very close to agreeing to a new contract with Wasps, but I believe to achieve my international rugby aspirations I need to be back home in Australia.
“To be able to wear the Wallaby jersey again would be the greatest privilege, and at this stage of my career I want to give myself the best opportunity of representing Australia in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
“Wasps have been going really well this season and I will be putting everything I have into helping the squad stay top of the table and fulfil our potential this year.”
Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said he thought he’d persuaded Beale to stay, but admitted he couldn’t fault him for wanting to kick-start his international career.
“Until last week, we were relatively confident he would put pen to paper for another year,” Young said.
“However, I know he and Michael Cheika have spoken recently and Kurtley feels he has an important role to play in the Wallabies’ set-up, leading up to the World Cup.
“I know how difficult a decision this has been for Kurtley as he has really enjoyed his time here at Wasps and has settled in brilliantly on and off the field.
“He is a popular member of the dressing room, as well as a world-class player. He will leave with our very best wishes in the summer.”
March 10th 2017 @ 9:34am
Fionn said | March 10th 2017 @ 9:34am | ! Report
Good man. Nice to see a more mature attitude. I think that Cheika would have selected him under the 60-cap rule, so it is nice to see that Beale wants to come back and make a contribution to Australian rugby rather than simply relying on that.
March 10th 2017 @ 9:39am
HarryT said | March 10th 2017 @ 9:39am | ! Report
This is great news for the Wallabies back line.
March 10th 2017 @ 9:41am
PeterK said | March 10th 2017 @ 9:41am | ! Report
Good news.
I just hope Beale plays at 15 and not at 12 for the wallabies.
March 10th 2017 @ 9:43am
Harry said | March 10th 2017 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Yes and yes. A fantastic player, but not sure his defence is up to standard to be starting at 12 in the test team.
March 10th 2017 @ 9:47am
Fionn said | March 10th 2017 @ 9:47am | ! Report
Do you think he is solid enough to catch the high ball? Is he a better 15 than Dane Haylett-Petty? I suspect you’re right, though, and the best outside back combination have Beale at 15, DHP and Folau on the wings.
March 10th 2017 @ 10:01am
PeterK said | March 10th 2017 @ 10:01am | ! Report
DHP is not a great attacker but is better in the air. Beale has really improved his catching of the high ball from when it was very poor.
The Wallabies need another playmaker in the backline especially if they persist with Foley at 10.
Also Cheika seems to imply Beale is certain of starting.
So if it is a given that Beale starts then F/B is his best position.
Agree Folau on the wing, Kerevi at 12 and Kuridrani at 13.
However need speed on the other wing so Naivalu would be the other winger.
DHP and Hodge on the bench.
March 10th 2017 @ 10:21am
Fionn said | March 10th 2017 @ 10:21am | ! Report
Agree with all except Naivalu>DHP. I would have to wait to see how Naivalu plays this year before making that call. To be honest, based on last season’s international form + the very early rounds of Super Rugby this year I would be playing DHP > Folau.
Kerevi and Kuridrani in the centres with Beale jumping in to playmake at times from fullback seems best option by far though.
March 10th 2017 @ 9:44am
puff said | March 10th 2017 @ 9:44am | ! Report
Cheika appear to see something I’m missing, Kurtley is an accomplished player and the Wasps felt they received value for money. Will the Wallabies receive the same returns; I don’t believe so, as he is not the complete player. The youngster coming through will be more appreciated come 2019.
March 10th 2017 @ 10:21am
Hoy said | March 10th 2017 @ 10:21am | ! Report
So… I disagree with PeterK and Harry and Fionn… I think we will see him at 12… simply because Cheika knows Foley’s limits, and he seems REALLY reluctant to shift Folau.
So I suspect we will see this, barring injury:
Phipps
Foley
Hodge/DHP
Beale
Kerevi
Koroibete/Naivalu/Speight (I hope not Speight)
Folau
That is unless there is a winger who has a cracking season out of nowhere… We will still have pretty sedate wingers, will be pretty weak defensively in midfield, but the attack from Foley should be better with Beale actually running it.
That is my two cents anyway…
March 10th 2017 @ 10:27am
Fionn said | March 10th 2017 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Attacking-wise it would be perfect to have Beale at 12, can you imagine the shambles our defence would be if we had a 9/10 of Foley/Cooper + Beale?
March 10th 2017 @ 10:23am
pformagg said | March 10th 2017 @ 10:23am | ! Report
Rumors about a possible Force move