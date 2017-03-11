Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions: JLT Community Series Live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions will face off in the final round of the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEDT).
After just three victories in the 2016 season new head coach Chris Fagan has the Lions roaring again, starting 2017 on a positive note.
Having won half of their matches – one of which came against the reigning premiers (Western Bulldogs) – the strides Brisbane have made both on and off the field are obvious.
The only caveat here though, is that it is still only pre-season, the Lions have played two games and the Bulldogs team they beat had only nine players from the premiership winning side.
Nonetheless the initial signs for the once powerhouse club have been promising.
Newly appointed captain Dayne Beams was solid in last week’s outing, finishing his first game since a knee operation with 24 disposals.
The former Collingwood star showed why the Brisbane midfield could be a much-improved unit in 2017, with the Lions looking far more organised around stoppages and clean with their ball distribution.
In their last JLT hit-out, the Lions will have another chance to play a finals team from 2016 as they travel to Noarlunga to face the Crows.
Like Brisbane, Adelaide also won their first match of the pre-season against Geelong last week, despite missing many of their star players.
With the likes of Rory Sloane, Brad Crouch and Scott Thompson all questionable for the Crows’ Round 1 fixture against the GWS Giants, coach Don Pyke would have been pleased to see Curtly Hampton and Rory Atkins thrive in the midfield.
In team news, Adelaide will welcome back some forward firepower with Eddie Betts, Josh Jenkins and Mitch McGovern all returning to the lineup, while midfielder Dean Gore will be left out after suffering a concussion last week.
For the Lions, No.3 draft pick Hugh McCluggage will miss up to four weeks after injuring his ankle in last week’s match at Etihad Stadium. In his place No.24 pick Cedric Cox has been named in the 27-man squad along with swingman Daniel McStay and defender Ryan Harwood.
Prediction
Brisbane will field a near full-strength outfit against the Crows and should be more than competitive in the midfield.
However, with Adelaide’s returning goal kickers the young Brisbane defence may be too overwhelmed to stop a Crows victory.
Adelaide by 19 points.
4:56pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:56pm | ! Report
Really good work from Bell who gathers the ball of hands 50m, takes a few steps and unloads a kick that splits the middle from 40 out. Good response from the Lions.
GOAL LIONS
Adelaide Crows 0.7.1 (43)
Brisbane Lions 0.4.0 (24)
4:54pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:54pm | ! Report
Fantastic team goal from the Crows who move it quickly through the corridor. After taking a marking in the centre circle, Walker hands off to Douglas who sees a footrace between McGovern and Cutler developing, and puts it 10m out in front of the pair. McGovern burns off Cutler, gathers the ball, stops and snaps 10m out for a great goal.
GOAL CROWS
Adelaide Crows 0.7.1 (43)
Brisbane Lions 0.3.0 (18)
4:50pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:50pm | ! Report
The Lions get the first centre clearance of the second quarter. Keyes has the ball for the Lions 75m out from goal but a poor kick from the youngster sees the ball dribble out of bounds 25m out from the Lions goal.
4:49pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:49pm | ! Report
Second quarter is underway in Noarlunga.
4:48pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:48pm | ! Report
McGovern and Beams lead the disposal count with 7 a piece. Walker has also chipped in 6 disposals along with his 1 goal.
4:45pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:45pm | ! Report
Quarter time in a very high scoring 1st quarter. The Crows forward line has been firing on all cylinders hitting the scoreboard early and often. Jenkins has 3, McGovern has 2 and Walker has one. The Lions have been efficient in their forays forward but are being dominated around the ground.
4:41pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:41pm | ! Report
Clever work from Zorko who is hemmed in on the boundary line. Instead of going for glory, Zorko lowers his eyes to find Leicester in the goal square as the Lions kicks their third with just a minute remaining in the 1st.
GOAL LIONS
Adelaide Crows 0.6.1 (37)
Brisbane Lions 0.3.0 (18)
4:39pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 4:39pm | ! Report
McGovern! Leaps early and takes a very nice hanger 45m out. He’s unable to complete his good work with a goal though, first blemish of the match.
BEHIND CROWS
Adelaide Crows 0.6.1 (37)
Brisbane Lions 0.2.0 (12)