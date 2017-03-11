Aussies won’t act like India: David Warner

Fawad Ahmed walks onto the field and somehow forgets his bat

Australian vice-captain David Warner has vowed to continue his pacific approach in the four-Test series, saying he’d be pretty upset if any teammates acted the way Indian skipper Virat Kohli did in Bangalore.

Kohli made unsubstantiated allegations that Australia systematically cheated in the second Test by seeking illegal advice from support staff on referrals.

Combined with Kohli’s antagonist approach in the heated contest, which included near non-stop verbals and a throat-slitting gesture, it has set the stage for a fiery third Test in Ranchi.

Warner, who previously served as the side’s attack dog but was now at the forefront of a team trying to shed the ‘ugly Australians’ tag, insisted there wouldn’t be any lingering resentment at the toss on Thursday.

But he made his thoughts on Kohli’s post-match tirade clear, when asked if the firebrand should be embarrassed about his conduct after India squared the series.

“I’d be pretty upset if one of our players or staff did that,” Warner said.

“There’s going to be a lot of niggles here and there around certain things, and I think just a few people got out of hand.

“Everyone has reined it back in again and … hopefully, both teams will come out and play within the spirit of cricket.”

Kohli barked expletives at most Australian batsmen throughout the second Test, with some even copping an earful during drinks breaks or at the end of a session. Both umpires asked him to cool it at various points, but it never happened.

Australia aren’t complaining about those antics. The visitors are no choir boys: Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe and Josh Hazlewood all gave batsmen send-offs in Bangalore.

But a recent video published, in which Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara boast and laugh about their antics, hasn’t gone done well with the tourists.

“It’s just basically a rule of the cricketing world – you just keep everything on the field,” Warner said.

“That’s up to themselves. From our point of view, we’ll never do that.”

Warner admitted he was frustrated by non-stop chat from the likes of Kohli and Pujara, who fielded under the lid and were gobbing off during both innings.

The aggressive opener noted he wouldn’t bite back and was more worried about working on plans for Ashwin, who had dismissed him nine times in Tests – more than any other bowler.

“They came out and said they don’t sledge – I think it’s just banter,” Warner quipped.

“I don’t need to respond.

“I’ll just sit back and watch and just laugh … you don’t take much notice of it.

“Everyone’s talking … when you have four or five men around the bat constantly, you’ll hear some kind of stuff. Half the time, I don’t even understand.”

Warner arguably has reason to feel more bitter about recent events than any other Australian. He was fined for “inappropriate comment” in 2014, when he accused AB de Villiers of ball-tampering. Australia expected the same charge would be levelled against Kohli.

“It is what it is. I’ve moved on,” Warner said.

“We all just ask for consistency … it’s in the ICC’s hands. It’s out of my control.”