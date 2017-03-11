Broncos versus Cowboys, the greatest rivalry in the game?

Rugby league has been blessed with some great rivalries over the years.
Canberra versus Penrith and Broncos versus Dragons in the early 90s, Melbourne and Manly in the ’00s and now Brisbane and Cowboys.
This would have to be the best rivalry not just in the NRL but in Australian sport at the moment. Mundine and Green would a great contender for this title but they only fight once in a decade where the Broncos and Cowboys get to go at each at least twice a year with some of the most thrilling action ever to be seen of a footy field.
Again tonight and over the last two seasons since the grand final in 2015, the game was decided by one point in yet another edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger. The teams constantly change leads and one up each other on the field, making your ticket to the game worth every cent of your hard earned dollars to watch it.
The sides also have some of the best individual players in the game.
With the Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt combo leading the charge for the Broncos and the ever reliable golden boot of Johnathan Thurston for the Cowboys, every time these two teams get together its like watching a grand final, pretty much like the 2015 one – just better.
What’s better is that we get to enjoy it again later in the year, always a perfect way to kick off the season and later enjoy after Origin time.
Is there a better rivalry out there out the moment that could contend with these two teams ever time they hit the paddock? I can’t think of a more anticipated game than when these two play each other, irrespective of whether that is in Brisbane or Townsville.
So what do you think Roarers? Is Broncos versus Cowboys the great rivalry in country at the moment?
March 11th 2017 @ 2:37am
robbo said | March 11th 2017 @ 2:37am | ! Report
these games are unbelievable! still catching my breath! Broncs lost tonight but I am not suicidal great game. Come on the Capras tomorrow and lets hope Benji draws a crowd
Silent observer but love your contribution to the roar Big J – along with many others. being a long term expat it is a lifeline.
BUT how Geno doesn’t make broncs top ten. definitely an oversight. moved from centre to 2nd row – instilled origin pride. under rated influence at the broncs
March 11th 2017 @ 2:39am
Aaron said | March 11th 2017 @ 2:39am | ! Report
What a game. These two teams are fantastic to watch. As soon as it went to golden point I knew the Broncos would lose again. Some key takeaways:
1. These two teams are the real deal for 2017. The Cowboys will keep on being competitive so long as JT, Morgan and Coote are running the show. The Broncos young forwards were excellent and will fill the void left by Parker and Wallace, so long as they can maintain that performance.
2. Tim Gore would have been having a field day with the Cowboys very happy to give away penalties when the Broncos were on the attack. Time and time again Coote would hold down in the tackle when the Broncos were close to the line or after making a break. I thought some of those professional fouls, especially the clothesline on Alex Glenn, should have been dealt with more harshly than just a penalty (or lack thereof in Glenn’s case). So much for the NRL crack down on cynical play close to the line.
3. The Broncos should have run the ball in golden point time instead of going for the field goal. A Milford dummy would have allowed miles of space. Missed opportunity there.
4. Cowboys got very lucky, again, but have now beaten 2nd and 5th from last year’s ladder for a great start to the season. The Broncos were the better side for most of the match but didn’t come home with the points. The two soft tries before and after half time were the killer, along with the missed conversions.
March 11th 2017 @ 2:43am
robbo said | March 11th 2017 @ 2:43am | ! Report
All great points Aaron – but for the folks predicting broncos won’t make the 8? Early days but they are up there as they always will be. Gee korbin sims seems to have found a home??
March 11th 2017 @ 2:47am
Bfc said | March 11th 2017 @ 2:47am | ! Report
Yep…nothing else comes close right now. The greatest club ‘derby’ in any code…