Broncos versus Cowboys, the greatest rivalry in the game?

Rugby league has been blessed with some great rivalries over the years.

Canberra versus Penrith and Broncos versus Dragons in the early 90s, Melbourne and Manly in the ’00s and now Brisbane and Cowboys.

This would have to be the best rivalry not just in the NRL but in Australian sport at the moment. Mundine and Green would a great contender for this title but they only fight once in a decade where the Broncos and Cowboys get to go at each at least twice a year with some of the most thrilling action ever to be seen of a footy field.

Again tonight and over the last two seasons since the grand final in 2015, the game was decided by one point in yet another edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger. The teams constantly change leads and one up each other on the field, making your ticket to the game worth every cent of your hard earned dollars to watch it.

The sides also have some of the best individual players in the game.

With the Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt combo leading the charge for the Broncos and the ever reliable golden boot of Johnathan Thurston for the Cowboys, every time these two teams get together its like watching a grand final, pretty much like the 2015 one – just better.

What’s better is that we get to enjoy it again later in the year, always a perfect way to kick off the season and later enjoy after Origin time.

Is there a better rivalry out there out the moment that could contend with these two teams ever time they hit the paddock? I can’t think of a more anticipated game than when these two play each other, irrespective of whether that is in Brisbane or Townsville.

So what do you think Roarers? Is Broncos versus Cowboys the great rivalry in country at the moment?