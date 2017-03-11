Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

NRL premiership fancies the Canberra Raiders take on reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks in what should be a quality contest in the nation’s capital. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm (AEDT).

After losing their season opener against the Brisbane Broncos, the Sharks now travel to a ground where they secured one of the club’s greatest ever wins.

Cronulla defied the odds and a hostile Canberra crowd last season to get up 16-14 in a qualifying final that allowed the Sharks to go on and win the premiership.

It was a magnificent victory achieved without inspirational captain Paul Gallen and forward Wade Graham – the latter succumbing to injury barely ten minutes into the game.

Throw in an early 12-nil deficit and the Sharks were up against the wall. Regardless, they managed to claw their way back and secure a historic win that provided them with the belief to go on and win the competition.

The Sharks will need a similar performance tonight if they hope to get their 2017 campaign back on track against a Raiders set to challenge yet again for a premiership come season’s end.

Canberra suffered a golden point defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys last week. The Raiders competed extremely well and nearly secured victory in extra time, only for their match-winning try to be called back for a forward pass.

The Raiders appear to have finally formed a squad capable of winning the premiership. They possess a formidable pack, with Josh Papalii leading the way, while the likes of Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Joseph Leilua and Jordan Rapana offer plenty of attacking potency.

If the Green Machine can eliminate the ill-discipline from their game, they will be very difficult to beat.

Prediction

If they turn up ready to play against a committed Sharks team, Canberra possess the quality required to earn their first win of the season.

Raiders by 8