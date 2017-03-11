Crows down Lions by 39 points in AFL pre-season

Roar LIVE: Nic Barr on the crowd's brutal sledging in AFLW

Spearhead Josh Jenkins was dominant as Adelaide’s feted forward line clicked into gear in a 39-point victory against Brisbane in Saturday’s AFL pre-season game.

Jenkins booted four goals plus a supergoal, while fellow forward Mitch McGovern kicked four majors in a 1.20.13 (142) to 1.15.4 (103) win at Noarlunga in Adelaide’s south.

Captain Taylor Walker and Eddie Betts scored three goals each for the Crows, who were the league’s highest-scoring outfit last season.

Ex-GWS utility Curtly Hampton gathered 26 disposals to press his claims to make a debut for the Crows in their premiership season opener on March 26 against his former club.

And defender Andy Otten also firmed for a return to AFL premiership action for the first time since 2014 with a solid 19-disposal performance.

Otten, who has has overcome two knee reconstructions, was among a band of prolific ball-winners for the Crows including Rory Laird (30 possessions), Rory Atkins (30 disposals), Richard Douglas (27 touches, two goals) and Matt Crouch (25 disposals, nine tackles).

The Crows jumped Brisbane early, booting six of the initial eight goals to create a lead which the Lions never threatened.

But the visitors took some positives from their second loss in three pre-season games, with newly appointed captain Dayne Beams a standout via a game-high 35 disposals.

Daniel Rich was also influential with 20 possessions and two goals, Tom Rockliff (20 possessions), Sam Mayes (19) and Ryan Lester (19) found the ball in patches, and emerging forwards Eric Hipwood and Matthew Hammelmann both kicked two majors.

Lions ruckman Stefan Martin capped an industrious game with a supergoal – he also recorded 41 hitouts and 19 disposals in a personal duel with Adelaide’s Sam Jacobs, who had 34 hitouts.

Both teams emerged without any apparent injuries from a match watched by 4350 spectators.