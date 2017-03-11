Flemington Quaddie preview 11th of March

So after a successful week where some profit was made, we are back and racing this week comes to us from Flemington where the Australian Cup and the Newmarket are the group 1 highlights on the super Saturday card.

As normal I will be going through the early quaddie and the regular or the late quaddie, so let’s get started!

Early Quaddie

First Leg – My Kitchen Rules Handicap 1800 metres

3 HIPPARCHUS was a touch unlucky last start so we can forgive here was a nice winner prior to that and with the Waller/Bowman combination in flight here I would be including it. 5 Try Four love the way he found the line fresh then went forward, wide, a long way out last time and kept closing.

Our Century (4th) franked the form. Wants all of the 1800m here. 6 Dodging Bullets led and sound last time but Hursley etc. were a bit too strong. Fancy he is better suited back at 1800m here and looks the leader. 7 Golden Mane hasn’t been racing well but is capable of a lot better and with a couple of small changes I think he can be in the mix here. 9 Red Alto is flying and won last three, before that was 1L off Snitzson who just placed in a Group 1Guineas. Maps well for in-form rider.

Has won to 1600m. 10 Hursley left in front a way out last time, he looked in trouble but kept kicking, then looked home but Post D’France nailed him, he has nice 3kg swing here dropping to 54kg and maps well for Moreira. 11 Post D’France was solid to the line last start finishing midfield and won well prior to that and is in the mix again.

Suggestions: 3-5-6-7-9-10-11

Second Leg – Incognitus Stakes 1100 metres

2 Kens Dream resumes, close-up to Flying Artie before spell and bloused by Benz (off wide run) prior reads as great form. 5 Selenia wide/very good in Typhoon Tracy and wasn’t far off Perpetual Crisis prior. 6 Matty is unbeaten and looks to have talent, we will see how good he is here but is worth including.

7 Perpetual Crisis had excuses fresh then won this track/ trip beating Land Of Plenty (ran well in Group 1Guineas) and Fuhryk (then won G2). 9 Magnatti shared speed on (inferior) inside ground last time and only faded late. That was 1200m. Unbeaten prior at short course and won good race fresh beating Clockwork Orange who then ran well to Typhoon Tracy winner Brugal Reward.

13 Clockwork Orange Had no soft run wide last time yet ran second to Brugal Reward who then won that Typhoon Tracy as mentioned. 14 Motown Lil was solid enough to the line first up and then trialed so it’s worth including

Suggestions: 2-5-6-7-9-13-14

Third Leg – MSS Security Sires’ Produce Stakes 1400 metres

2 Colesberg big finish/win on debut beating Single Bullet (who then ran enormous Randwick) before back and wide against pattern latest yet did make nice late ground. 3 Eshtiraak tough win last two, latest was with 58kg out to 1300m so he meets those he beat better at the weights here. He had Feng Chu well beaten behind and that horse had just run well to Diamond placed Formality.

5 Groundbreak knuckled early/closed well behind handy Ducimus here at start two and beat last week’s stakes winner Time Awaits. 7 Toga Picta very new on debut but won well from off speed on much better day to be handy. 11 Undoubtable Miss has finished second on both occasions and is a chance to go one better here, has some upside.

Suggestions: 2-3-5-7-11

Last Leg – TAB Kewney Stakes 1400 metres

Keen on just the one runner here, my best bet of the day. 2 I Am A Star excellent fresh beating home Chautauqua and Hellbent in fast time then was concerned about her staying at 1100m second-up, she conceded start early in Oakleigh Plate, saved ground but found trouble, she should have finished closer (ran well). Now to 1400m into own age group and sex.

Suggestions: 2 only

Late Quaddie

First Leg – Schweppervescence Trophy 1600 metres

1 Miss Rose De Lago caught wide at WFA fresh. Missed kick latest and couldn’t lead, she kept closing and split Silent Sedition/Abbey Marie. 2 Abbey Marie Also accepted Coolmore Rosehill. Really attacked line second-up (best closing splits) off slow speed latest and her one run beyond 1440m, she won, beating Silent Sedition. 9 Circular Lovely return (fastest last 600m of day) then again terrific late splits only going up 100m last time. Rocket Commander franked that form.

12 Zasorceress is a good each way chance she won three starts back before being a touch a unlucky the start after that and at her most recent run she was wide and stormed home to finish second. 14 Pure Pride very good return with 60kg racing tight off modest tempo here. Just outstanding in that G1 Myer Classic here and as good as anything in Blazer Stakes prior. 15 Sebring Dream won well first up and should be suited here second up and going out to this distance looks a good each way chance.

Suggestions: 1-2-9-12-14-15

Second Leg – Lexus Newmarket Handicap 1200 metres

2 Spieth touch unlucky in Lightning fresh and same story in Darley in Spring, both at WFA. Drops to Hcp here and better suited 1200m. 4 Sheidel will bounce straight to the front here and she might be hard to get past if she gets the right run, in the mix! 6 Extreme Choice excellent in Oakleigh Plate when charged at the wire in race where quinella sat first, second. 7 Illustrious Lad close-up/good in that Lightning Stakes and much better suited here at 1200m, into handicap suits.

9 Star Turn took sit in Lightning but still didn’t get the cover they were after, he was only swamped late.

Suggestions: 2-4-6-7-9 ( Keen on Spieth for shorter quaddie)

Third Leg – TAB Australian Cup 2000 metres

1 Stratum Star had the run but tough winner Peter Young beating many of these and was six weeks off there. 2 Awesome Rock one of my rough chances, should have won this race last year and lost on protest, blinkers back on and can figure in the finish third up. 3 The United States had every hope in Peter Young but only run over late himself and he was first-up. He’s drawn well and he flies second up.

6 Exsopheric went back last and ran home hard in the Peter Young and was first up, can improve here and be in the mix. 9 Boom Time is a roughie that I have also including, has been racing well and won well after a freshen up and gets his chance at this level and could surprise at odds. 10 Humidor went into Peter Young third-up and really attacked the line to just miss Stratum Star and arguably cost himself a win by laying in, does have a tendency to lay in and cost himself the race but if he doesn’t do that he can win!

11 Jameka lovely return from her in Orr then jumped 1400-to-1800m in Peter Young and was a brilliant winner here third up last preparation last time out.

Suggestions: 1-2-3-6-9-10-11

Last Leg – James Boag’s Premium Handicap 1000 metres

2 Shaf Resumes here, was not far off Redzel and Terravista before spell here. His previous straight run was big win beating Runsati who is here. 7 Orujo chased strong speed MV and bloused late. Has second-up form. Has run well up the straight.

10 Sunday Escape well suited back to BM90 class. Sound in Listed grade last time and may have won previous few with more luck. 11 Super Fun is still looking for a way out after his last run, his form is better than that and can improve here with the magic man on board. 12 Rocket Tommy first go straight last time and he impressed.

Is building great record up to 1100 metres and shouldn’t have any worries. 13 Runsati Going well but needs another win, has weight swing on Shaf from clash last prep.

Suggestions : 2-7-10-11-12-13