Foran receives final NRL clearance

Playmaker Kieran Foran has received his final clearance from the NRL to officially begin his stint at the Warriors.

The NRL announced his final approval on Saturday morning after meeting with Foran and Warriors managing director Jim Doyle in Sydney on Thursday.

The 26-year-old former New Zealand Test five-eighth left the Parramatta Eels midway through last season to address personal issues.

He quit the game abruptly following the breakdown of his long-term relationship and questions about his association with Sydney gambling identity Eddie Hayson, who was implicated in match-fixing allegations.

Foran’s contract with the Warriors had been registered by the NRL last month subject to a further assessment.

A spokesman said a final psychological assessment had been received which cleared the way for Foran to resume his career.

“In making our determination we have taken into account a range of factors including Kieran’s physical and mental well-being as well as behavioural issues,” the spokesman said.

“Kieran has made it clear to the NRL that he regrets any actions in the past that may have caused angst to anyone and is thankful to have this chance to resume his career.”

Foran had paid a significant financial and personal price for his actions, and the NRL believed he should now be allowed to return.

Doyle said the Warriors had worked through an “extremely thorough process” with the NRL.

“Now Kieran can put this behind him and focus on returning to the playing field soon,” he said.

Foran said he was looking forward to being able to do all he could to help the Warriors on the field.

“I’m excited knowing I now have the opportunity to play again after what has been a long process,” he said.

“I have co-operated fully with the NRL and now I want to be the best I can be for the club as soon as possible.”

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney also welcomed the NRL’s decision.

“It’s great for Kieran because he now has clarity about his future,” he said.

Foran was told last month that he wouldn’t be able to resume his playing career until the Warriors’ third-round clash against Canterbury in Dunedin next Friday.

Doyle said Foran’s recovery from shoulder surgery last year may delay his playing return slightly.