Future of Super Rugby still unclear

The future of Super Rugby and the participation of the five Australian teams remains unclear, after governing body SANZAAR’s Executive Committee meeting in London on Friday.

The four Unions, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina, are now on their way home to speak with their respective stakeholders about the changes proposed in London.

The governing body will also do the same, including speaking with broadcasters.

SANZAAR was remaining tight-lipped on Saturday (AEDT) about what the recommendations were, but said a preferred option had been decided on.

“Following two days of robust discussion there are a number of tournament considerations that now require further discussion and consultation,” SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement.

“This includes final consultation within the National Unions and discussion with key stakeholders that would allow the adoption of changes proposed by the strategic plan.”

SANZAAR said they were keen to provide clarity on what was described as a preferred option, but until respective discussions are now had at local level, that wasn’t possible.

“SANZAAR will make a formal statement on the future of the organisation, Super Rugby and the tournament format in the coming days once these further meetings have been concluded,” Marinos added.