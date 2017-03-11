JT backs Bennett’s extra-time criticism, calls for intriguing new system

Warriors blown away by the Storm

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

It is no surprise long-time critic Wayne Bennett is still not an extra-time fan after Brisbane’s 21-20 golden-point loss to North Queensland in another NRL Queenslander derby classic.

But what raised eyebrows was North Queensland co-captain Johnathan Thurston’s support of Bennett’s stance after Friday night’s thriller.

For the fourth time in five games, the derby was decided in extra-time.

And once again it was Thurston who proved the difference, kicking an 88th minute match-winning field goal in front of 47,703 delirious Suncorp Stadium fans.

“That’s the tragedy of golden point. We deserved a point here tonight – we didn’t deserve to come away with nothing,” Bennett said.

Surprisingly, man of the moment Thurston not only agreed with Bennett – he proposed his own system.

“I think it is a bit unlucky for the team that loses (in extra-time),” he said.

“Someone who gets flogged by 40 gets no points and someone who draws after 80 minutes gets no points.”

Thurston believes he has come up with a fairer system.

“After 80 minutes and it’s a draw both teams get one point and whoever wins in golden point gets an extra point,” he said.

“I think that would be fairer. That’s just my personal opinion.

“I am just glad we are on the right side of the scoreboard.”

Bennett has been extra time’s most vocal critic and reiterated that the system was “unfair” on Friday night.

“I have always been against it since day one,” Bennett said.

“Someone has to lose that is what it is designed to do but it is just unfair on the other team.

“It is probably more designed for the fans than the teams.

“You can’t get away from the fact that a well-earned draw is deserving of accolades for both teams.”

Cowboys coach Paul Green wondered what all the fuss was about.

“Why are we talking about it?” Green said.

“These are the rules we are playing under.

“The off season is the time to decide that stuff – rules are rules, let’s get on with it.”