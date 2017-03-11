Knights break 19-game NRL losing streak

Wayne Bennett sinks teeth into golden point after yet another loss

Newcastle have finally broken their 19-game NRL losing streak, toppling an injury-hit Gold Coast with a last-gasp 34-26 win at McDonald Jones Stadium.

In a nightmare Saturday afternoon for the Titans, star Jarryd Hayne was one of three first-half injuries to cut the visitors to just 14 players for the final 43 minutes of the game.

Hayne limped from the field after a collision with Trent Hodkinson in the 28th minute, while winger Anthony Don suffered a suspected pectoral tear not long after.

Young hooker Karl Lawton then busted his shoulder moments before halftime.

Despite their injuries, Gold Coast appeared headed for a famous victory when Konrad Hurrell scored his second try to break a 22-22 deadlock with 10 minutes remaining.

But Knights centre Peter Mata’utia crashed over from a Hodkinson inside ball in the 75th minute to reclaim the lead, before Nathan Ross sealed the win on fulltime.

The victory broke a 336-day drought between their last win, delighting the 12,869 crowd.

Both sides started tentatively before back-to-back tries from short range to Brendan Elliot and Jack Stockwell kicked the home team away to an early advantage.

But a sensational try to Hurrell instantly swung momentum to the visitors. He pounced on a Don ‘hail Mary” from over the deadball line in the 28th minute.

Lawton then made the most of an Ash Taylor offload before debutant Tyronne Roberts-Davis finished off a pass from cousin Tyrone Roberts just before halftime.

Ross and Titans forward Joe Greenwood traded early four-pointers in the second half, the latter already an early contender for try of the season.

The play started on the halfway line and then went through 12 sets of hands and two kicks before it found Greenwood to give the Titans a shock four-point lead.

A try to Knights rookie Sam Stone was cancelled out by Hurrell’s second four-pointer, however some poor kicking from the Titans led to the Knights prevailing late.