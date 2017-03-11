Leitch cited for dangerous rugby tackle

Who are the young Aussie players coming through the ranks?

New Zealand derby showcases two absolute classic tries

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Chiefs No.8 Michael Leitch has been cited for his high tackle on Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli in Friday’s Super Rugby match in Hamilton.

Referee Brendon Pickerill yellow-carded Leitch for the 77th-minute hit, but the Super Rugby citing commissioner has since deemed it met the red card threshold for foul play.

The Chiefs edged the Hurricanes 26-18 in a rain-soaked match at FMG Stadium.

Leitch, who captained Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, will have his case considered by SANZAAR’s foul play review committee on Sunday.

World Rugby has introduced new high-tackle laws, with Auckland Blues loose forward Steven Luatua earning a four-match ban for a high and late tackle on Tim Nanai-Williams in last week’s 26-41 loss to the Chiefs.