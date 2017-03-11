 

Leitch cited for dangerous rugby tackle

By ,

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Chiefs No.8 Michael Leitch has been cited for his high tackle on Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli in Friday’s Super Rugby match in Hamilton.

    Referee Brendon Pickerill yellow-carded Leitch for the 77th-minute hit, but the Super Rugby citing commissioner has since deemed it met the red card threshold for foul play.

    The Chiefs edged the Hurricanes 26-18 in a rain-soaked match at FMG Stadium.

    Leitch, who captained Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, will have his case considered by SANZAAR’s foul play review committee on Sunday.

    World Rugby has introduced new high-tackle laws, with Auckland Blues loose forward Steven Luatua earning a four-match ban for a high and late tackle on Tim Nanai-Williams in last week’s 26-41 loss to the Chiefs.

    © AAP 2017
    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our live blogging and video teams. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.