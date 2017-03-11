Magpies hold on, beat Tigers in AFL trial

Dustin Martin storms off after being probed about his future at Richmond

Key defender Ben Reid has made an outstanding return for Collingwood who have held off Richmond’s late surge to win their last AFL pre-season match by seven points.

The Tigers rallied from a terrible start at Moe on Saturday to dominate the last term and just fell short, with the Magpies holding on to win 1.15.15 (114) to 0.16.11 (107).

Reid, regularly cited as Collingwood’s most-important player, had knee surgery after last season.

This was his first pre-season match and the key defender was prominent from the start, racking up 18 marks.

He shaded teammate Adam Treloar, who had 29 disposals and kicked a super goal and a goal, for best afield.

Richmond key forward Jack Riewoldt sent a scare through the Tigers when he landed awkwardly late in the last term and limped from the field.

He was walking without any obvious discomfort after the final siren.

Riewoldt was also reported for rough conduct on Jackson Ramsay in the second quarter, but the match review panel will probably throw out the charge.

Collingwood suffered a major blow when captain Scott Pendlebury was a late withdrawal with achilles tendon tightness.

But they were outstanding in the first quarter with 130 diposals to 78 and led by 38 points at the first change.

A worrying afternoon lay ahead for Richmond with round one looming.

The Tigers then shut down Collingwood’s run off half-back in the second term and came back again in the third term.

Two quick goals at the start of the last quarter reduced the margin to 19 points, but Richmond then missed some gettable shots.

Dustin Martin kicked his third goal late in the match, but Collingwood held on for the win.

Richmond key defender Alex Rance was solid on Darcy Moore and second-year key forward Mabior Chol also impressed.

Collingwood midfielder Tom Phillips continued his impressive pre-season with 24 disposals.