 

Manly Sea Eagles vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs

    NRL, 11 March, 2017
    Lottoland
    Halftime - Sea Eagles 12, Rabbitohs 18
    Sea Eagles   Rabbitohs
    12 LIVE SCORE 18
    3 TRIES 3
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 3
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Gavin Badger
    Touch judges: Russell Turner & Ricky McFarlane
    Video Referee: Luke Patten

    Both the Manly Sea Eagles and the South Sydney Rabbitohs will be searching for their first win of the 2017 season when they face off at Lottoland. Join The Roar from 5:30pm for live scores and commentary.

    The Sea Eagles are coming off an eight-point loss to the Parramatta Eels, in a game where an abundance of simple errors cost them the game.

    Manly absorbed a lot of pressure near their own goal-line, and will feel that they would have got the win were it not for silly errors.

    If they can stay tight in defence and hold on to the ball, they should have a much easier time.

    However, the Sea Eagles will face South Sydney with a much weaker squad, as props Marty Taupau and Addin Founa-Blake copped bans for shoulder charges.

    The Rabbitohs are having troubles of their own, going down 34-18 to the Wests Tigers in their last match.

    Skipper Greg Inglis is out with an ACL injury, causing a restructure in the backline that sees Alex Johnson go into the fullback position.

    Despite a rough night, the Rabbitohs had some positives to draw on, with Cody Walker and Robbie Farah putting in workhorse performances.

    The good news for both sides is that neither side is coming in full strength. This one will come down to which side can expose the other’s weaknesses. Expect it to be close, no matter which way it goes.

    Prediction: Manly by 4

