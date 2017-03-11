Manly Sea Eagles vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

Both the Manly Sea Eagles and the South Sydney Rabbitohs will be searching for their first win of the 2017 season when they face off at Lottoland. Join The Roar from 5:30pm for live scores and commentary.
The Sea Eagles are coming off an eight-point loss to the Parramatta Eels, in a game where an abundance of simple errors cost them the game.
Manly absorbed a lot of pressure near their own goal-line, and will feel that they would have got the win were it not for silly errors.
If they can stay tight in defence and hold on to the ball, they should have a much easier time.
However, the Sea Eagles will face South Sydney with a much weaker squad, as props Marty Taupau and Addin Founa-Blake copped bans for shoulder charges.
The Rabbitohs are having troubles of their own, going down 34-18 to the Wests Tigers in their last match.
Skipper Greg Inglis is out with an ACL injury, causing a restructure in the backline that sees Alex Johnson go into the fullback position.
Despite a rough night, the Rabbitohs had some positives to draw on, with Cody Walker and Robbie Farah putting in workhorse performances.
The good news for both sides is that neither side is coming in full strength. This one will come down to which side can expose the other’s weaknesses. Expect it to be close, no matter which way it goes.
Prediction: Manly by 4
6:16pm
eagleJack said | 6:16pm | ! Report
Geez, I truly think if Manly were to increase their number of training sessions from 1 to maybe 2 or 3 per week, they could trouble some sides.
6:15pm
Joe said | 6:15pm | ! Report
Talk about game of two halves, this was a game of two quarters. Manly red hot first 20 then Rabbits roared back in the next 20. Great game so far, can’t wait for the second half.
6:15pm
Bob said | 6:15pm | ! Report
It’s good to see consistency on players getting taken out on kicks.
6:14pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:14pm | ! Report
HALF TIME: Manly Sea Eagles 12 – 18 South Sydney Rabbitohs
6:13pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:13pm | ! Report
40′ – The siren blows, it’s half time!
6:13pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:13pm | ! Report
39′ – Rabbitohs have defended well in the past five minutes, they have the ball with 30 seconds to go and this should be the last set of the half.
6:10pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:10pm | ! Report
36′ – Manly are trying to get some momentum back into this game. Early on it looked as though they were going to run away with the game. Now it looks like Souths will.
6:09pm
eagleJack said | 6:09pm | ! Report
Blatant obstruction on Turbo. Play on.
6:05pm
Bob said | 6:05pm | ! Report
Hope the manly boys are up for a mass refund here. Two weeks in a row they’ve showed absolutely no heart
6:04pm
eagleJack said | 6:04pm | ! Report
Dylan Walker, after those pathetic goal kick attempts, has embarrassed himself in general play. Poor runs, rubbish tackle attempts. Check his betting accounts.