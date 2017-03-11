Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne Victory will be looking to bounce back when they host Perth Glory. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

The Victory find themselves in a peculiar spot, sitting comfortably in second place, 11 points behind Sydney FC, yet nine points ahead of third-placed Melbourne City.

Victory’s hopes for the minor premiership took a hit in their last fixture, going down 1-nil to Sydney FC in a gruelling affair where they had their fair share of chances.

Not all hope for first position is lost, however Melbourne need to take all the points from their next games and hope Sydney FC drop in form.

The Victory will also be looking to put a poor record against the Glory behind them, having failed to beat Perth in the pair’s last eight games.

Perth are looking leapfrog Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City to take third place on the table, and are coming off an match against the Wellington Phoenix.

Perth conceded two goals in 25 minutes before Andy Keogh got one back in New Zealand, however right after halftime the Glory found themselves 3-1 down.

In the end, a 67th-minute goal from Adam Taggart and a late equaliser from Diego Castro brought the game back level.

The Glory are playing their second game away from home in a row, however their away form has been excellent, having only lost one of their past eight away fixtures.

Despite the Victory’s negative record against Perth, striker and top goal-scorer Besart Berisha has scored five goals in his last four appearances against the Glory.

Prediction

Berisha and Keogh are on form up front, but the Glory defence has shown signs of weakness. If they fail to tighten up the backline, especially after last week, then Victory will punish them.

Melbourne Victory 2 – 0 Perth Glory