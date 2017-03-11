Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights battled hard last week and will fancy their chances of securing their first win of the season when they host the Gold Coast Titans. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm (AEDT).

Newcastle pushed the Warriors all the way last week before succumbing by four points, in an entertaining contest away from home.

Despite the defeat, there was a lot to like for Knights fans, as their team toiled hard in the second half to overturn what appeared an insurmountable Warriors lead.

Although the two competition points slipped from grasp, Knights coach Nathan Brown has some momentum to work with heading into today’s home game against a Titans side well outplayed by the Sydney Roosters last week.

Even with Jarryd Hayne and Kevin Proctor in their ranks, Gold Coast were ambushed by the Roosters at home, trailing 28-nil at the break, effectively killing off their chances of victory, despite a spirited fightback in the second half.

While the Titans did claw their way back, the Roosters eventually finished the job to secure a thoroughly deserved 32-18 victory.

Since that defeat, Hayne’s commitment to the Titans cause has been called into question given his lack of fitness and effort, despite scoring a try in the second half.

Indeed, Hayne was supposedly dropped from the Titans’ leadership group as a result of his lack of fitness, and Newcastle could well feel the brunt of these stories.

At his best, Hayne can offer the Titans the x-factor required to be worthy of a finals spot. If he fails to find form however, it spells trouble for the club on and off the field.

Prediction

The Titans at their best will defeat the Knights, particularly if Hayne improves in form. Anything less however and Newcastle should secure the two points if they can build on the strong second half performance against the Warriors.

Knights by 6