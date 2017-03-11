No Glory for Perth, but Melbourne get the Victory

A beautiful cross opens the account for the Sky Blues

After a highly entertaining, and competitive game of football on Saturday night, Melbourne Victory were able to run away with the match and secure all three points.

Melbourne Victory started off very quickly, attacking ruthlessly from the first whistle.

However, it was the Glory that would strike first, as Diego Castro found the net against the run of play to give Perth the lead.

Victory continued their attack, and were finally rewarded, as Besart Berisha netted his 99th A-League goal.

Then, right before half time, Berisha would be involved again.

The Albanian striker juggled the ball five times near the corner flag before volleying the ball into the box, where Fahid Ben Khalfallah was waiting to head the ball into the net.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first – both sides on the attack.

It was Victory who made the most of their chances, with Marco Rojas finding the net after a great performance, before James Troisi gave the keeper no chance with a brilliant effort outside the box.

Perth were unable to come up with any answers despite having their chances.

The final score at AAMI Park, Melbourne Victory four, Perth Glory one.