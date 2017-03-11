NRL Round 2 preview (Part 2): Parra to remain unbeaten

The most surprising performance of Round 1 came from the Dragons, whose line speed and silky skills in attack were a joy to watch. But the Eels were equally as impressive.

There are a number of other mouth-watering clashes this weekend to preview first though.

Manly Sea Eagles versus South Sydney Rabbitohs

Saturday, 11 March

Kick-off: 5:30pm at Lottoland

Two teams coming off Round 1 losses, Manly suffered from a lack of possession in their defeat to Parramatta, while the Rabbitohs lost Greg Inglis to an ACL injury and questions were asked after the international star was left to hobble on for more than a half.

The suspensions of Addin Fonua-Blake and Martin Taupau, as well as an eye injury to Lloyd Perrett gives Trent Barrett a selection headache, with the underdone Nate Myles starting at prop and former Bulldog and Warrior Shaun Lane coming off the bench.

As for Souths, they could regain the services of halfback Adam Reynolds after he trained solidly mid-week.

This is a tough game to gauge. Manly showed excellent defensive prowess in the face of very little possession, while the Bunnies were hapless without Reynolds leading them around the park.

Manly will struggle in the middle of the field, but they’ll get the job done against quite an average Souths pack.

Prediction: Manly by 6.

Canberra Raiders versus Cronulla Sharks

Saturday, 11 March

Kick-off: 7:30pm at GIO Stadium

The Raiders were very unlucky to have a try-scoring play called back for a forward pass in golden point. Ricky Stuart welcomes back fullback Jack Wighton, but loses Clay Priest and Joseph Tapine to injury.

The Sharks were slow out of the gates last weekend against the Broncos, as was expected, and Valentine Holmes is once again not named to feature.

Canberra will want to exact revenge on the Sharks after their qualifying final loss last season, and Josh Hodgson will be the difference.

Prediction: Canberra by 12.

Wests Tigers versus Penrith Panthers

Sunday, 12 March

Kick-off: 4pm at Campbelltown Stadium

The most disappointing performance in Round 1 came from the Penrith Panthers at Kogarah, where they made 600 fewer metres and conceded 42 points to one of the worst offensive line-ups in rugby league.

The Panthers lose Peta Hiku to an eye injury this week, but welcome back New Zealand international Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

As for the Tigers, they were exquisite in their win over the Rabbitohs, with their Big Four all firing and David Nofoaluma playing a stand-out game.

Off the back of their Round 1 performance, it would almost be impossible to pick the Panthers, but that’s what I’m doing. The Panthers need this victory more than the Tigers, and big men Trent Merrin and James Tamou were anonymous last weekend and will be eager to make amends.

Prediction: Penrith by 4.

St George Illawarra Dragons versus Parramatta Eels

Sunday, 12 March

Kick-off: 6:30pm at WIN Stadium

The Dragons clearly took exception to the club’s pre-season prediction and produced one of their best games in many seasons last weekend.

Meanwhile Parra controlled the ball the entire game and gave Manly nothing. Corey Norman was sensational, continuing to stake his claim for a representative jersey.

Though neither side is making changegs from last weekend, the Eels have the better line-up, and Norman will produce another masterclass.

Prediction: Parramatta by 10.