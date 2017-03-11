Pat is Cummins to India! Starc’s replacement named

Fawad Ahmed walks onto the field and somehow forgets his bat

Pat Cummins will be the replacement for injured Mitch Starc, rushed over to India after it was yesterday announced that Starc would miss the rest of the series due to a stress fracture in his foot.

Starc said Cummins was a direct replacement for Starc in terms of player type.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Mitch out of the squad in India. In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option.”

“Pat has impressed in his return to cricket this summer with consistent performances in his ODI, Twenty20 International and Big Bash matches. He has also had a very good Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales, after six years off, where he made a notable Shield best 4-57 in the first innings, before bettering those figures in the second innings with 4-47 in his man-of-the-match performance,” concluded Hohns.

It’s a return from injury for Cummins who was initially told to focus on the 2017-18 Ashes, but it appears Starc’s injury has moved the timetable up a bit.

“There’s not a lot of cricket this winter, so if anything does go wrong there’s not much missed,” Siddle told Fox Sports regarding Cummins’ return from injury.

“But if it’s a big injury then it’s a lot to take in.

“Jimmy [James Pattinson] and Patty have played a fair bit of cricket now, just not as much as they would have liked to probably be comfortable to go over there and perform.

“They’re not super underdone, but they’re probably not at the point where they’re ready for Test level.

“But those guys will definitely stand up if the opportunity arises.”

Starc’s injury was announced yesterday evening.

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore, which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” said Cricket Australia’s physiotherapist David Beakley at the time.

“We made the decision to scan his foot in Bangalore this morning and unfortunately it has revealed a stress fracture.

“Subsequently, this means Mitchell will be unavailable for the remainder of the Tour of India and will return home to Australia to start his rehabilitation.”

Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers and Chris Tremain were the other three rated as chances to be called up as Starc’s replacement, but Cummins has won the opportunity.