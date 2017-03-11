Richmond Tigers vs Collingwood Magpies: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Bitter rivals the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies go head to head in their final match of the JLT Community Series at the Ted Summerton Recreational Reserve. Join The Roar from 1pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
A big season beckons for both the Tigers and Pies who are determined to bounce back in the new year following a dismal 2016.
Despite only being pre-season, the Tigers have turned a few heads following impressive performances over the Crows and Power, showcasing some of their new talent.
The trio of Dion Prestia, Josh Caddy and new cult hero Toby Nankervis have shone, giving Richmond optimism for the year ahead. Fans would also be pleased with the side returning to the fast yet efficient style of play that saw them reach the finals some seasons ago.
Colllingwood have also showed off new stars in their pre-season matches. After only managing two games last year, Will Hoskin-Elliot kicked two goals in his side’s first hit out against the Bombers.
Having lost Travis Cloke in the off season, the Pies appear to have developed a competent replacement in Mason Cox, the 25-year-old kicking an impressive three goals in Collingwood’s narrow loss to the Dockers last week. Cox, who stands at a massive 211cm, is looking to improve on his 17 goals from 11 matches last season.
The Pies have selected Brody Grundy here, despite the number one ruckman receiving a corked calf in training. Grundy joins Ben Reid and Tim Broomhead, who will both play their first competitive matches in 2017.
The Tigers meanwhile have made a number of notable inclusions, primarily Dion Prestia and Shane Edwards. Bachar Houli will also make his return to the field for the first time in 2017 after missing the second half of last season due to injury.
Shaun Hampson will not appear in this contest, added to Richmond’s injuring his back, meaning much of the rucking will fall on Nankervis in 2017, with Ben Griffiths having to step up as the second ruckman.
Both teams will be determined to gain further confidence in what is shaping up to be a massive 2017.
Prediction
Richmond by 19 points.
1:55pm
Q2 13:46
GOAL
A training drill goal for the Tigers with Dion Prestia unmarked in the goal square and is able to cap off the first real piece of impressive play from the Tigers.
1:53pm
Both teams making a number of unforced errors in this quarter.
Collingwood are finally able to break through as Taylor Adams mark just inside the fifty but the mark unfortunately was better than the kick, spraying his shot to the right.
1:50pm
Much better from the Tigers who have forced a number of successive turnovers but have been unable to punish Collingwood for it.
1:49pm
Q2 18:12
BEHIND
Chol once again involved in the action swinging around on the left foot and very nearly kicking a very impressive goal but narrowly misses.
Tigers : 0.2.3.15
Magpies: 1.6.7.52
1:46pm
The Second Term i s underway here in Moe.
Richmond look to get things going surging the ball inside fifty however are forced to stop as Dustin Martin gives away a free kick at Full Forward.
1:41pm
QTR TIME
Treloar runs down Rioli and is rewarded with a free kick on the siren!
Treloar caps off a very dominant opening quarter with a long goal from right on the fifty, which just about sums up the opening quarter of this match.
At the first break the Pies have a massive 38 point lead.
Tigers : 0.2.2.14
Magpies: 1.6.7.52
1:39pm
Less than a minute to go in this quarter and Treloar is in the action once again snapping on his right foot but is just unable to swing it home, going through for a behind.
1:37pm
Q1 1:21
Trent Cotchin trying to lift his side but his shot on goal hits the post.
The Tigers however do get that all important goal with Shane Edwards strolling through kicking the easiest of goals after pouncing on a Collingwood turnover.
1:36pm
Q1 3:20
The Pies dominating the inside fifties in this first quarter.
Aish and De Goey coming very close to extending their sides lead, coming very close only to be denied by Richmond defenders denying them the six points.
Tigers : 0.1.1.7
Magpies: 1.5.4.44
1:33pm
Q1 5:06
GOAL
Brody Grundy wins a freekick from the stoppage and slots home a beautiful goal from a difficult angle to extend Collingwoods lead.
Tigers : 0.1.1.7
Magpies: 1.5.2.41
1:31pm
Some sloppy play starting to set in for the Tigers who haven’t been very clean in this first term.
1:30pm
Q1 6:40
GOAL
Collingwood are out to the 28 point lead as Chris Mayne slots home Collingwood’s fourth major for the quarter making no mistake kicking from 20 metres out directly in front.
Tigers : 0.1.1.7
Magpies: 1.4.2.35