Richmond Tigers vs Collingwood Magpies: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Bitter rivals the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies go head to head in their final match of the JLT Community Series at the Ted Summerton Recreational Reserve. Join The Roar from 1pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

A big season beckons for both the Tigers and Pies who are determined to bounce back in the new year following a dismal 2016.

Despite only being pre-season, the Tigers have turned a few heads following impressive performances over the Crows and Power, showcasing some of their new talent.

The trio of Dion Prestia, Josh Caddy and new cult hero Toby Nankervis have shone, giving Richmond optimism for the year ahead. Fans would also be pleased with the side returning to the fast yet efficient style of play that saw them reach the finals some seasons ago.

Colllingwood have also showed off new stars in their pre-season matches. After only managing two games last year, Will Hoskin-Elliot kicked two goals in his side’s first hit out against the Bombers.

Having lost Travis Cloke in the off season, the Pies appear to have developed a competent replacement in Mason Cox, the 25-year-old kicking an impressive three goals in Collingwood’s narrow loss to the Dockers last week. Cox, who stands at a massive 211cm, is looking to improve on his 17 goals from 11 matches last season.

The Pies have selected Brody Grundy here, despite the number one ruckman receiving a corked calf in training. Grundy joins Ben Reid and Tim Broomhead, who will both play their first competitive matches in 2017.

The Tigers meanwhile have made a number of notable inclusions, primarily Dion Prestia and Shane Edwards. Bachar Houli will also make his return to the field for the first time in 2017 after missing the second half of last season due to injury.

Shaun Hampson will not appear in this contest, added to Richmond’s injuring his back, meaning much of the rucking will fall on Nankervis in 2017, with Ben Griffiths having to step up as the second ruckman.

Both teams will be determined to gain further confidence in what is shaping up to be a massive 2017.

Prediction

Richmond by 19 points.