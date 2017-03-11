Taumalolo, Scott face one-game NRL bans

Wayne Bennett sinks teeth into golden point after yet another loss

Titans produce try of the year contender

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

North Queensland pair Jason Taumalolo and Matt Scott are facing one-match bans for separate shoulder charges stemming from Friday night’s dramatic NRL golden-point win over Brisbane.

Taumalalo has been hit with a grade-one no-arms hit on Alex Glenn in the 26th minute, while Scott has also copped a grade-one charge for an illegal shot on Korbin Sims early in the match.

Warriors forward Charlie Gubb faces a grade-one dangerous contact charge involving Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu, but can escape suspension with an early guilty plea.