 

Taumalolo, Scott face one-game NRL bans

    North Queensland pair Jason Taumalolo and Matt Scott are facing one-match bans for separate shoulder charges stemming from Friday night’s dramatic NRL golden-point win over Brisbane.

    Taumalalo has been hit with a grade-one no-arms hit on Alex Glenn in the 26th minute, while Scott has also copped a grade-one charge for an illegal shot on Korbin Sims early in the match.

    Warriors forward Charlie Gubb faces a grade-one dangerous contact charge involving Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu, but can escape suspension with an early guilty plea.

