Titans’ Hayne set to miss Eels NRL clash

Jarryd Hayne has all but been ruled out of his first clash with former club Parramatta after an ankle injury had prevented him finishing in Gold Coast’s NRL loss to Newcastle.

The Titans’ premiership stocks copped a blow on Saturday with probable long-term injuries to three players in the 34-26 defeat, including star fullback Hayne.

In a horror 11-minute period, Hayne limped off with an ankle problem, while Don and Lawton suffered suspected shoulder dislocations to reduce the Titans to 14 men in the second half.

“We’re not real good. We’ve got two dislocated shoulders and quite a serious ankle injury,” coach Neil Henry said after the match.

“You could safely say that none of those three will play next week, and it could be a lot longer. Medical team’s had a look, but we’ll know a bit more in a day or two.

“Jarryd’s hurt his ankle quite bad, a lot of swelling there at the moment but wait until we get a scan and see what’s happened.”

Hayne had eyes for an Ashley Taylor cross-field kick when he ran into Knights halfback Trent Hodkinson that resulted in a try to Konrad Hurrell.

But the former NFL player came from the field moments later and didn’t return.

“He got blocked and got his foot trapped. It was a bit of a freak thing. It was a nicely weighted kick and we got a result out of it in the end,” Henry said.

“Frustrating for everyone concerned, particularly him. I thought he was in the game of footy. He had a couple of strong carries and we were going okay.”

Veteran William Zillman is likely to earn a recall, however utility Tyrone Roberts could also be an option in the No.1 for next week’s clash with the Eels.

Despite being limited to one player on the bench, the Titans were close to securing what would’ve been a famous win when Konrad Hurrell scored his second try in the 69th minute.

But the Titans fell apart in the clutch, twice kicking out on the full and turning the ball over on back-to-back sets in their own half to be winless from their opening two games.

“It’s a brave performance but, in the end, it’s not two points and we need to be able to get our decisions right when we still could control it,” Henry said.

“Our execution let us down a little bit. The last try we can’t do much about. We were just trying to play catch-up but, before that, we gifted a bit of field position and they came back at us.”