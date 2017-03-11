Who is the most unpredictable team in the AFL?

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Every tipster and punter has a bogey side that every time you tip them to win, they lose, and every time you back their opponents, they go out and win. For the poor supporters of these clubs, their season is the proverbial roller coaster, never quite knowing what to expect.

For these teams, just winning or losing does not seem enough either, they instead choose to taunt us.

Phrases like ‘most unlikely win in recent memory’ or ‘how did they possibly manage to lose with that lead’ litter the post-game analysis.

Meanwhile, we sit by watching, promising ourselves that we will never again invest our hearts or hard earned.

In our punters’ club, our bogey side for a long time was North Melbourne. We could never get on the right side of them, such that one club member, a particularly cantankerous accountant, came to calling them the ‘The Rabble’.

Years later, when a consistent and professional North squad under Brad Scott was routinely getting the business done, a call out to back The Rabble still raised eyebrows.

But when you take emotion and bias out of it, who is the most unpredictable side in the AFL?

Tigers supporters currently yelling “We are, we are”, you would be right. Richmond, closely followed by the Pies and Dees, have been the most unpredictable side in the AFL since the start of the 2014 season.

During this period only 61.8 per cent of matches played by the Tigers resulted in the favoured outcome, according to the match day starting price as set out by the bookies. This sits significantly lower than the 73 per cent favoured outcome rating for all matches across this period.

To make matters worse for Richmond fans, over this period they have won 23 of their 37 games when favourites, or 62.2 per cent of games have ended in the favoured result. Their efforts as fancies are not great, but still better than the Lions (16.7 per cent), Dees (35.7 per cent), Blues (46.7 per cent) and Pies (57.1 per cent).

Yet when starting as the underdog, the Tigers have won 12 of 31 games – the anticipated outcome has occurred 19 times, or in 61.3 per cent of matches. In terms of doing what is expected and losing when the underdog, the Tigers have been more reliable than the Swans (46.2 per cent), Suns (55.6 per cent), Hawks (57.1 per cent) and Dogs (57.5 per cent).

At the other end of the spectrum we have the Dockers, who have been a model of predictability, winning and losing as and when expected.

Since 2014 they have played in 70 matches and in 59 of those games the expected outcome has occurred. With an 84.3 per cent favoured outcome rating, the Dockers sit comfortably above the next two most predictable teams, the Suns and Saints (both on 78.8%), and well above the league average of 73 per cent.

So if I was to leave all those long-suffering Tigers fans with just one thought, it’s that this article should act like a diagnosis from your doctor after a period of ill health. It is sometimes better to know that you do have a problem and that the symptoms aren’t just in your head.