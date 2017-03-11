Walker the man, Souths belt Manly in NRL

South Sydney rushed Adam Reynolds back early from appendix surgery, but it was his halves partner Cody Walker who shot them to a 38-18 NRL win on Saturday over Manly.

Walker was involved in everything at the Lottoland venue, scoring one try, setting up two others and breaking the line three times for the Rabbitohs in their first match without injured Greg Inglis.

Robbie Farah also scored his first try in Rabbitohs colours, as the Bunnies consigned Manly to their seventh straight loss, and their fourth in a row at their former Brookvale fortress.

After Manly led 12-0 early, Walker rescued the Bunnies with an incredible 11-minute streak before halftime.

He provided the last pass for Robert Jennings in Souths’ opening try in the 18th minute, before he strolled over seven minutes later and Reynolds converted to level the scores at 12-12.

The second try came as Manly were reduced to 12 men with Blake Green sin-binned for holding Kyle Turner back while chasing a kick, and Walker exploited a shortened defensive line when he broke downfield moments later.

After putting the Rabbitohs on the attack, he then found a barnstorming Sam Burgess who crossed under the posts for an 18-12 halftime lead.

Rising Manly star Tom Trbojevic put up stern resistance for the Sea Eagles after the break, evading a number of defenders to set up Daly Cherry-Evans to level at 18-18.

However, it proved futile as Alex Johnston crossed for a late double and Farah scored once to wrap up the 20-point flogging.

Earlier, Manly had threatened to put a score on the under-fire Bunnies when Akuila Uate signalled a late-career revival.

He scored his first try in 11 months in the fifth minute on the right wing, and set up Trbojevic in the 12th after breaking free on a kick return.

Young centre Brian Kelly also scored between those two tries, but ex-Rabbitoh Dylan Walker’s errant goalkicking meant Manly only held a 12-0 lead.

And from there, it was all his Souths namesake Cody, who played his best game so far for the Bunnies.