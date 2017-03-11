WATCH: Titans produce try of the year contender in loss to the Knights

The end result may not have gone the Gold Coast Titans way, but they still managed to produce an epic highlight in their eight-point loss to the Newcastle Knights.

Earlier in the match, the Titans had notched up their first score through a miraculous try, which saw Anthony Don create something from nothing, hitting the ball back into play where Konrad Hurrell was waiting.

But the Titans would later go one better.

In a passage of play that needs to be seen to be believed, the Titans managed to keep the phase alive, while passing the ball amongst twelve sets of hands under pressure.

Eventually, an Ash Taylor kick broke the play wide open, leading to a Joe Greenwood try.