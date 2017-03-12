Cats’ dynamic duo inspire comeback

In a stunning turnaround, Geelong have stormed back from a 40-point half time deficit to run out winners by 22 points against Essendon.

A nine-goal (including one super) third quarter proved to be the catalyst for Geelong as the Cats completely flipped the script at halftime, after the Bombers got off to a scintillating start.

Led by Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti – who collected 18 disposals to go along with four goals – the Bombers started the match on a tear, with manic pressure and beautiful ball use through the corridor.

Despite losing Matthew Leuenberger early in the first quarter due to a suspected hamstring strain, the Bombers midfield was still firing on all cylinders dominating the centre clearances.

In lieu of Leuenberger’s injury Shaun McKernan put a strong case forward for Round 1 selection. Although McKernan lost the hit-out count to Zac Smith, the former Crow was influential in the ruck gathering 21 possessions while also kicking 3 goals (1 super goal).

Heading into the half with a 40-point lead and the midfield and forward line working in prefect sync, John Worsfold would’ve been forgiven for assuming that his team had the game in the bag.

However, after playing a half in which the Cats seemed lackadaisical and disinterested, led by captain Joel Selwood and Brownlow medalist Patrick Dangerfield the Cats mounted a furious comeback.

With a 12-possession quarter, Selwood kick started the Cats into action turning the table on Essendon in the midfield. After barley troubling the statisticians, Tom Hawkins roared to life with all four of his goals coming in the third.

Starting the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead, Essendon managed to level the scores at 98 apiece. However, the dam wall had truly broken for the Bombers as two late goals for Nakia Cockatoo sealed the game for Geelong.